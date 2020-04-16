Staff at Port Coquitlam pretrial centre exams positive for COVID-19

PORT COQUITLAM (News 1130) — A man or woman doing work at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam has examined constructive for COVID-19, according to Fraser Wellness.

This is the initially scenario of COVID-19 noted in a BC Corrections facility.

On the other hand, Main Health-related Health Officer Dr. Martin Lavoie claims the chance of exposure continues to be very low for the general public.

Health officers in conjunction with BC Corrections and the Provincial Health Expert services Authority (PHSA) are now next up with anyone who arrived in make contact with with the person.

There are no other verified scenarios among the workers or men and women in custody at the centre, suggests the well being authority.

PHSA will get hold of all individuals who may possibly have come in speak to with the workers member to determine if they are symptomatic and ensure self-isolation actions are remaining taken if required.

North Fraser Pretrial Centre is one of the most significant provincial institutions in B.C. and has 300 cells.

Okanagan Correctional Centre has a single inmate who has examined positive for COVID-19.

In the meantime, on the federal degree, an inmate at a jail in Mission has died from apparent COVID-19 associated troubles. Even though that is nonetheless remaining confirmed by the coroner.

So considerably, 54 inmates at Mission Establishment had analyzed beneficial for the novel coronavirus, alongside with 8 correctional officers who perform there.

In complete, 145 inmates at federal amenities have analyzed favourable for COVID-19, like 48 at the Joliette Establishment and 25 far more at the Federal Training Centre Medium in Quebec.

With files from Kareem Gouda and Mike Hall