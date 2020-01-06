Stadiums Games and Entertainment hires first concept artist

Loading...

Stadia Games & Entertainment is Google’s premier studio for titles that take full advantage of the streaming platform. The first location is in Montreal and is led by Assassin’s Creed veterans. The latest recruitment from Ubisoft is the first concept artist from Stia.

Benjamin Nicholas announced this afternoon that he was “the first concept artist to be hired at the first Google Stadium party.” That role often involves creating characters, settings, and other objects that are used to visualize ideas so that model builders, animators, and VFX teams can prepare these ideas for production. “

For the past three years he has been a senior 3D concept artist at Ubisoft Montreal and has worked on Watchdogs. Before that, Nicolas worked on the Halo franchise. As an environmental artist at 343 Industries, he created surface visuals and later led a team to “redefine Halo visual languages ​​for an RTS” with Halo Wars 2 at Creative Assembly.

Leading a team of 6 and giving direction to updated Halo art styles. Giving feedback to the concept team and keeping the visual languages ​​in line with the mainline Halo franchise.

By becoming a member of Google, he notes that “the offer to be one of the first people to work on something new was simply too good to pass up.” Nicolas supposedly participates in Stadia in Montreal, which has seen “thousands of applications for a limited number of job openings.”

The first-party studio of Stadia is full of Ubisoft veterans who start with head Jade Raymond. Meanwhile, the general manager of that first site was previously executive producer of Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Revelations, III, IV: Black Flag and Unity.

More about Google Stages:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx41NUbZYoc [/ embed]