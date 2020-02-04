Stadium games: Monster Energy Supercross 3 released

Every week, Google provides a summary of the biggest events in its game library. The new game Monster Energy Supercross 3 and two important updates for Destiny 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 were released in the Stadia Store today.

At the weekend we kicked off February, when two more free spins were unlocked for Stadia Pro members, Metro Exodus and GYLT – the first exclusive Stadia game. However, freebies are not the only ones to look forward to every month. Hopefully a new series of games for Google Stadia will be released in February.

The first game released on Google Stadia in 2020 – and the first game released for the platform since mid-December – is Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3. With Supercross 3, you’re right in the middle of the action with Annual Supercross – American Motorcycle Association championship where you can compete for one of your favorite teams or sponsors.

The game also includes a track editor that allows you to design innovative new racetracks to ensure you always have a variety of new places and opportunities to race. Next to GRID and Trials Rising, Supercross 3 is the third racing game in Google Stadia so far. More are in preparation.

Elsewhere in the Stadia Store, Mortal Kombat 11 received one of its most anticipated new fighters in the form of The Joker from the DC universe this week. Joker has been vs. Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe 2008 is no longer seen in a Mortal Kombat-related game. Since the previous post was a weakened T-rated game, fans eagerly await a more brutal M-rated wild card for Mortal Kombat 11.

To receive the Joker, you must either purchase it separately or as part of the Kombat package. Until tomorrow you can purchase 60% of Mortal Kombat 11, the Kombat Pack or the combined Premium Edition with your Stadia Pro membership.

Destiny 2: The Collection players who are currently still available to Stadia Pro members will find a new event the next time they sign up. The event, titled “Empyrean Foundation,” creates the prerequisites for this in the next season of Destiny 2.

Empyrean Foundation is by all standards a community event where players have to deposit obscene amounts of seasonal waste called “Polarized Fractaline”. Those who contribute to the donation process will help unlock up to seven new shaders for themselves and other contributors. while also driving the story of Osiris and Saint-14.

