Stadium competitions: 'Cyberpunk 2077' postponed until September

Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly the only game for which more people have been hyped, on Google Stages and beyond than any other game. Unfortunately, the developers of the game have just announced a major delay on the release date of Cyberpunk 2077.

As the name suggests, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a dystopian version of the year 2077 in which technology has violently surpassed humanity’s way of life. Between the beautiful setting of ‘Night City’, the fantastic representation of what technology can be in 50 years, and the recording of Keanu Reeves, it is no surprise that expectations have been too high for this game.

Last year at E3, Cyberpunk 2077 received a April 2020 release date, along with confirmation that the futuristic game was coming to the at least somewhat futuristic gaming platform Stadia.

Today the developers of the game, CD Projekt Red – best known for their monumental contribution to the Witcher series gaming – went to Twitter to share the unfortunate news of the Cyberpunk 2077 delay.

According to the statement, the Cyberpunk 2077 has been postponed until September 17, 2020, primarily to “give the team more time to play, repair and polish the night city experience”. The delay comes just a few days after the announcement of a similar delay for the Final Fantasy VII Remake of Square Enix and also Google Stadium title Marvel’s Avengers.

The Google Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077 was never given a launch date, so some believe it would not be launched simultaneously with other platforms. With a little luck, this delay helps to make the launch of Stadia run simultaneously.

