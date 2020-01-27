Getting the Stadia Controller Claw has been a bit of a saga. Earlier this week it went on sale at Power Support before the manufacturer stopped taking new orders. It is now available in the Canadian Google Store.

Update 12/23 1:00 PM PT: Three days after its first appearance in Canada, the Claw is now available through the US Google Store. The earliest shipping date is January 3 with the paid “standard” layer as this is not quality for free shipping.

Update 12/23 4:00 PM: About 3 hours after the sale, the Claw is already “Out of stock”. This follows both Canadian and direct delivery. There is no option to book with Google, but you can do this directly through Power Support.

Update 1/7: Two weeks later the Stadia Controller Claw is back in stock in the American Google Store. Read our review of the accessory.

Update 1/8: The delivery problem with the Stadia Controller Claw continues because they are now out of stock in the Google Store after they went on sale yesterday.

Update 1/27: Two weeks after the stock runs out, the accessory is now available again.

Original 12/20: Reports on the availability of Canada appeared this afternoon. Unlike the US Google Store which still says “Coming Soon”, there is a “Buy” button in the north. With $ 19.99 CAD, it is only a few cents more expensive than it is ($ 14.99 versus $ 15.20). Those in Canada have successfully placed orders.

The product is not yet available in the UK, while the US list first appeared on the day of the launch of Stages last month. Those who have ordered from Power Support before the “first sold-out shipment” have already received the telephone clip.

A City for Google product, the Stadia team designed the original concept of having your phone right in front of you – versus above the controller. This ensures an ergonomic and balanced design. The claw attaches over the face of the controller with cut-outs for the Stadia button, USB-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Made of plastic, there is padding in the spring-loaded handle that holds your phone in place. It is designed for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but the manufacturer notes how other phones will fit perfectly.

