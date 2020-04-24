Stacey Solomon proves that she is a target for mothers by making animal snacks to keep their children healthy in the lock & it’s very easy

13

STACEY Solomon has proven in terms of feeding his children in lockdown, he really is the queen of snacks.

Bintang Loose Women, 30, has been busy creating extraordinary animal-shaped snacks for her three sons – and the mothers were very impressed.

Stacey makes this impressive peacock from grapes, avocados, blueberries and yams

During the coronavirus self-isolation, Stacey has pulled out all the stops to be creative and helped persuade the sons of Zachary, 12, Leighton, seven, and baby Rex to eat fruit.

And to achieve this, he has presented plates of sheep made from grapes and turtles made from kiwi.

His imaginative design really impressed 3.2 million followers, so he added a highlight tab full of dishes he had made over the past few weeks.

Sharing a funny photo of an owl he made from an apple, he wrote yesterday: “Many of you asked me to make highlights of animal snacks so I have put them on my profile.”

Stacey lives in Essex with Joe Swash, and their three sons. He made rabbit toast for Joe at Easter by cutting the rabbit shape from a piece of toast – and throwing an egg into it with Coco Pops as eyes.

Stacey’s fans were very impressed with this watermelon pig

Kiwi turtle and grapes are also down well on social media

The creation of this adorable owl will be a success with her children

Helpful, Stacey often uploads fun videos that show how others can copy them at home.

And even Stacey’s boyfriend, Joe Swash, has been treated as a snack, when he made her toast a rabbit at Easter.

Joe seemed pleased with his themed food, and Stacey added: “His face. He was very happy that made me want to cry. “

This watermelon monster is very popular among boys

Stacey also created this adorable Easter scene with eggs as a snack

Chopped pineapple is used to make this inventive parrot

This little porcupine pear and grape is sure to be a hit in the Stacey household. Stacey made epic dolphin bananas for her two oldest sons. In the past, Stacey also persuaded her son to eat a sandwich by making it ocean-themed shapes

Stacey and Joe have turned their Essex park into a water paradise for Rex and he really likes it.

The couple celebrated Rex’s first birthday six weeks early with a swimming pool that exploded for their boys when temperatures skyrocketed in Britain during locking.

We shared how Stacey Solomon used her time at home by recycling old filters into beautiful hanging potted plants.

And TV personality shows fans a simple hack to get Rex’s baby to wear a sun hat and glasses.

Joe Swash called Stacey Solomon a “freak” and told him to go outside after he turned a watermelon into a shark.