Stacey Solomon created the extraordinary DIY beauty station using old crates to ‘keep her mind busy’ in lockouts

The DIY project can be a big nuisance at the best of times – but in locking, it’s the only thing that stops us going crazy.

Proving that she was a girl to our liking, Stacey Solomon had used this time to give her several corners of her TLC – and now she had created an extraordinary beauty storage station from the items she already had.

6

Stacey made this neat storage station from an old credit: Instagram

Earlier this week, the mother of three made a stunning set of garden shelves using a crate that had been lying in a garage.

Yesterday the star decided to turn the last broken chest from the set into a neat storage station for her hair care pieces.

Sharing a step-by-step tutorial on his Instagram stories, Stacey began by covering the broken blisters with a TipEx layer.

He wrote: “So I keep my mind busy, trying to make something to hold all my haircuts.

6

The mother of three children posted a photo of her messy room before

6

He uses an old chest that has collected dust in the garage Credit: Instagram

“This old crate is in the garage, it’s kind of broken so I used TipEx to cover it.”

After the chest was uniform white, Stacey then hooked the golden hook to the side and attached the commando hook to the wall to hang it.

With the casket rotated by his side, Stacey hung her hair dryer, combing and brushing the bottom hook.

He then placed his different hair dryer head in the chest along with several hairbands and styling products. And that looks VERY satisfying.

6

He touched the corner on TipExCredit: Instagram

6

Stacey then attaches it to the wall using the hookdCredit: Instagram Command

Proudly posting photos before and after his efforts, Stacey wrote: “It’s not perfect but it’s much better.”

Earlier this week, Stacey admitted that the coronavirus crisis “made her feel teary all the time”.

Carrying Rex’s baby boy, 30-year-old Loose Women star told his followers that he felt “terrible” because he was so emotional considering how many other people were struggling.

He explained: “Joe went to get baby milk because we ran out and I had to do something because I felt on the verge of tears all the time.”

6

The star claimed to feel like crying ‘all the time’ earlier this week

Chuckling unexpectedly, Stacey wrote in an Instagram post: “I don’t know why I’m laughing. It must have been a hormone or a month.

“Have you ever experienced one of those days where you felt like you were spending time without any reason?

“And then you feel terrible because you feel filled with tears when there are so many people in the world in such a terrible condition that I have no reason to cry like anything before.”

TO REACH THE CHEAT

An angry wife beats and removes a woman suspected of being her husband on the street – but the crowd does nothing

DELIVERY DELAYS

How to cancel Amazon Prime and get a refund

HEIR THIS

Meghan suggests having a second baby because ‘she wants a pint-sized friend’ for Archie

BATTLE OF THE BANDS

Which band is better: The Beatles or The Rolling Stones? You decide

‘ABOVE AND BEYOND’

The dedicated nurse Marie Curie & ‘extraordinary mother’ died from a 68-year-old coronavirus

In more celebrity news, Meghan Markle hinted at having another baby and said she wanted a ‘pint-sized friend’ for Archie, insiders claim.

And ‘Tight’ Kate Middleton doesn’t let Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis have too much time watching movies, one expert claims.

Plus Stacey Solomon made an extraordinary bathroom rack from the household ‘trash’ she found.

Stacey Solomon made a cunning outer rack using old crates