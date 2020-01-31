Rebel coach Dave Wessels is in his third season and has given his managers more responsibility to decide what they will do on the field.

He has some level-headed international leaders like captain Dane Haylett-Petty and Matt To’omua [5/8].

“We have spent a lot of time working on how we want to play. You have to be comfortable with what you do,” said Haylett-Petty.

As a leading playmaker, To’omua shapes what impresses him is the way the team has learned from their recent past.

“We don’t assume an empty table,” said To’omua.

The Rebels have appointed eight new players to their 23-man team, including Frank Lomani [Fijian] and winger Andrew Kellaway [Fijian], both of whom are starting.

Wallabies stars Marika Koroibete, Reece Hodge and Haylett-Petty will compete against new Australian coach Dave Rennie, while strikers like Anaru Rangi, Isi Naisarani and Rob Leota also have a lot to prove.

“There is a lot to look forward to, but at the same time we have to put some results on the board to encourage the Melbourne public to watch us,” said To’omua.

Wessels notes that this season was the first one in which every player was recruited by the current coaching staff and he believes that his depth has improved.

Some of her Victorian talents are also making progress as Leota forces his way into the starting XI and Fereti Sa’aga prop rebounds from injuries to start as well.

Hooker Jordan Uelese is expected to begin full training next week and be available in round three or four.

Wessels is fed up with critics of armchairs stopping coaching last season while focusing more on daily coaching and less on advertising and promotion.

“Fereti was seriously injured last year, although the fat uncle grilling [online] criticized me a lot for not playing against him,” said Wessels.

“Rob made it impossible for us not to select him. If he stays on this trajectory, he can play test rugby.”

The rebels could make a lot of progress this season, but it depends on what they’re doing in the field this weekend.

The rebels will play the Sunwolves at 2:45 p.m. AEDT in Fukuoka on Saturday.

Roy Ward is a sports journalist for The Age.

