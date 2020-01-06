Staal scores in the extension and gives Wild a 3-2 win over Jets | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Winner of Steel was his first overtime extension since December 29, 2011 against Toronto when he was with the Carolina Hurricanes. He has 70 career-winning goals.

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said he was not given an explanation of the assessment, showing that defender Anthony Bitetto might have pushed Parise.

“Yes, it’s interference for the keeper all day long,” Maurice said. “There isn’t much gray area on that. But I don’t give them money. Not a cent.”

Marcus Foligno and Luke Kunin also scored for Minnesota, which aimed a season-high 44 shots. Devan Dubynk stopped 19 shots for the Wild, who eventually solved the Jets’ league-sausage-penalty-kill.

Minnesota hit 0-for-5 on power-play in regulation before scoring on Blake Wheeler’s oblique penalty in the extra session.

“I don’t think he grabbed that stick properly,” Wheeler said of Wild Forward Mats Zuccarello, who pulled the penalty. “I have to play on that puck. I certainly don’t want to comment on that, because I don’t know exactly how high on the stick I am. But five out of five, I think that will be released. If he grabbed that stick better, it is nothing. “

Wheeler and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who lost three of their last four games. Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for Winnipeg.

The Jets led 2-1 after Wheeler scored a power-play goal 52 seconds in the third period, but Minnesota put the game under pressure and pushed the game overtime with Kunin’s goal with 5:32 left.

The Wild surpassed the Jets 16-4 in the third.

“We really took over the game, at least how it felt, in second and third place,” said Parise, who added that he didn’t think the overtime would last. “We have to convert those power games. That’s what they did. … we struggled with their penalty death, I feel this year.”

Special teams played a major role on Saturday.

Winnipeg scored both goals with the man-advantage and scored on power-play in six of the past seven games and are 7-for-21 during that play.

Meanwhile, the power play of Minnesota had a hard time working overtime. The Wild are 5 for 42 during the power-play in their last 15 games. Minnesota has also allowed 16 power-play goals for opponents in the last 21 games.

“We knew exactly what they were doing every time,” said Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau about the power play of the Jets. “They did not fool us by making plays that we did not know would happen. We must be able to stop that or we must change the way we kill. Because we cannot continue to win by 68 percent.”

OBSERVATIONS: Scheifele reached the 20 goals for the fifth consecutive season. Only Ilya Kovalchuk (eight) and Blake Wheeler (six) have more 20-target seasons in the Atlanta / Winnipeg franchise history. … Jets D Neal Pionk had an assist to give him a career-high 27 points this season. He had 26 points in 72 games for the New York Rangers last season. … Minnesota remembered D Louie Belpedio from Iowa from the American Hockey League and sent D Nick Seeler to Iowa for a conditioning assignment. Belpedio was not in the line-up.

