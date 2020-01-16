St. Thomas bus drivers unite, look for pay rise

A St. Thomas Transit bus is waiting with others at the transfer station. (Postmedia Network file photo)

City bus drivers in St. Thomas will be looking for a wage and benefit premium when they negotiate an initial contract, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union said Wednesday.

Directors have voted to join the union, which also represents directors of the London Transit Commission, and improved pay and working conditions will be at the top of the list when the two parties sit down to discuss a contract, said John Di Nino, president of ATU Canada, in Toronto.

“There are considerably lower wages in St. Thomas than any other comparable transit system in Ontario. They are enormously underpaid, “said Di Nino.

Drivers in St. Thomas pay around $ 17 per hour. In London, LTC drivers start at $ 25.50 per hour and range to around $ 30 per hour, he said.

In addition, the buses and equipment used in St. Thomas are old and in poor condition, Di Nino said.

The benefits of the drivers are also “substandard” and employees do not earn overtime unless they work more than 44 hours a week, according to the Ontario standard.

Although the bus service is funded by the city, the operation is outsourced to Voyago, which recently purchased the London-based Voyageur. Voyago is owned by multinational transport giant Transdev.

“We are seeing more privatization of transit throughout the country and it is a problem,” said Di Nino.

Transdev and officials from the city of St. Thomas could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Di Nino said he will contact Transdev soon to schedule negotiation sessions.

“We hope to get this done soon. It will be a challenge. We know there will be many problems, but we will conclude a fair contract for those moving the city of St. Thomas. “

The 20 drivers in St. Thomas join Local 1415. The successful organization competition of the ATU comes after a similar race was defeated in 2016.