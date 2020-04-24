St Patrick’s Athletic temporarily dismissed players and coaching staff

St Patrick’s Athletic announced today that they have temporarily dismissed all players and coaching staff due to the current uncertainty regarding COVID-19.

The Inchicore outfit, in a statement on their social media, said they had previously joined in to provide upgrading for players and staff when the lockdown initially began. However, due to statements about the previous days by the government ministers regarding mass gatherings up until the fall, the Pat Board had no choice but to take this action.

The club, following the contract changes, continued its community work despite the launch of COVID-19. This included school workbooks for children and delivery of food to frontline workers in addition to sponsors. The Pat’s, to generate income in lieu of gate receipts, have also set up a patreon that shows classic games and interviews with club legends and current players.

Despite their 112 legacies, Pat only donates about € 1,000 a month through the newly created electricity. By comparison, a league game with an average attendance (as per 2019 numbers) of 1,890 would see the club bring in multiples of that amount.

The Pat are not the first League of Ireland Premier Division club to take these measures. Sligo Rovers has also been aiming to temporarily dismiss the playing and coaching staff, with a view on football in June, in line with FAI directives. However, these measures are set to extend. Shamrock Rovers also made the decision to reduce the wages of players and staff during this period.

Before the League of Ireland was prevented, the Pat found themselves in fourth position in the Premier Division, winning two and losing four of their opening four games.

Here you can read the club’s statement in full:

It is with considerable dismay that the board of St Patrick’s Athletic FC, after an extensive discussion, announces that it has so far remained with no other option but to temporarily dismiss its playing and coaching staff.

The board has carefully expressed opinions made in recent days by government ministers and public health officials that make it clear that sporting events are connected to many people, and therefore League of Ireland football as we know it is most unlikely to begin to autumn in early An.

We understand and accept the rationale for these statements, pointing out the timid effects of the coronavirus and the lack of hitherto available methods to prevent its transmission other than through social distances. We accept that the preservation of the lives and health of our community must take precedence over other concerns.

It’s been almost 7 weeks since our last game. We have had virtually no income since then and this remains the case until it is again possible to play before the big ones. The board was working on the idea that this could happen in June, as planned by the FAI and the National League Executive Committee. Thanks to the agreement of our players and staff, who made adjustments to their contracts, we have so far kept everyone in employment. However, it is impossible for us to continue this if it is not certain now that football, and our budgeted revenue stream, will start again at any time this year. It would be innocent to do so and jeopardize the survival of our club. We cannot take this chance.

Like all trailers, we hope that the bleak looks that make up the sport will improve sooner rather than later, and we look forward to the abolition of training and playing as soon as is feasible. If there is clearer clarity about this, and about the arrangements for the introduction of the current season, we will be in our position to fulfill our commitments to all our players for players, management, coaching staff, volunteers, patrons , Season Ticket Holders, sponsorships included, our academy and all of the St. Pat community.

In the meantime, we will continue to engage with the entire St Pat Family through our social media and community programs.

