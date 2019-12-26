St. Louis visits Winnipeg after Schenn v Winnipeg's 2 goal game

Loading...

St. Louis Blues (24-8-6, first in the Central Division) against Winnipeg Jets (21-14-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets receive St. Louis after Brayden Schenn scored two goals in the Blues' 4-1 win over the Kings.

The jets are 6-3-1 against division opponents. Winnipeg has an average of 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads with an average of 0.4.

The blues are 17-2-3 against conference opponents. St. Louis realized 23.7% of the Powerplay opportunities, scoring 27 Powerplay goals.

The teams meet for the first time this season on Friday.

TOP PERFORMER: Mark Scheifele leads the jets with 17 goals and scored a total of 39 points. Patrik Laine has scored seven goals for Winnipeg in their last 10 games.

The story continues under the advertisement

Vince Dunn leads the blues by 11 in 38 games this season. David Perron has scored 10 points for St. Louis in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes, scoring 2.2 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.929.

Jets: 5-4-1, an average of 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes, giving up three goals per game with a saving of 0.907 percent.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blues: Ivan Barbashev: day by day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day by day (illness), Zach Sanford: day by day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Hockey (t) Jets (t) Jets Hockey (t) National Hockey League (t) NHL (t) Winnipeg Hockey (t) Winnipeg Jets (t) Winnipeg Sports (t) Sports