St. Joseph County officials discuss changes to polling stations during a public hearing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The St. Joseph County Electoral Authority met in South Bend on Friday to discuss the changes in polling stations.

The board voted to create new electoral centers in St. Joseph County, which should make it easier for voters to cast their votes.

“Convenience and accessibility for voters because voters showed up in the wrong place,” said Catherine Fanello, chair of the St. Joseph County Election Board. “They didn’t have enough time to vote in the right place, so it was only a convenience and accessibility for our voters to make sure that every vote counts.”

Although changes are made, many locations remain the same. However, voters can now vote anywhere in the county.

“To believe that you can vote in one of the city’s districts – I hope this will increase turnout,” said Lisa Plencner, a member of the League of Women Voters. “I hope that they are not so confused as to where to go. The idea that you could offer our voters more comfort is a little exciting for me.”

The changes will be implemented for the upcoming primaries.