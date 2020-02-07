St. John’s faces a tough test against # 21 Creighton

St. John (13-10, 2-8) vs. No. 21 Creighton (17-6, 6-4)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. European summer time

BELOW: No. 21 Creighton is a big challenge for St. Johns. St. John’s has won one of its four games against leaderboard teams this season. Creighton lost 73-56 on the way to Providence on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADER: Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander averaged 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, while Marcus Zegarowski scored 15.6 points and 5.1 assists. For the Red Storm, LJ Figueroa averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals, while Rasheem Dunn scored 11.1 points in his last three games. He has also made 68.1 percent of his fouls this season.

LESS WHEN: St. Johns is 0-8 if you score less than 68 points and 13-2 if you score 68 or more.

ASSISTANT INVOICING: The Bluejays have recently been using baskets more often than the Red Storm. Creighton has 46 assists in 75 field goals (61.3 percent) and St. Johns in 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) in the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: John’s offense recorded sales of only 16.4 percent of its property. This is the 28th lowest rate in the nation. The Creighton defense has forced opposing teams to flip the ball over to only 17.7 percent of all possessions (287th place among Division I teams).

___

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com