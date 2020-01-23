St. John is still digging and James Dean is coming back to life; In the news for January 21 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Traveling through eastern Newfoundland remains difficult and some residents trust each other for food.

The city of St. John’s says that some stores may reopen today to sell ‘basic food’.

Most other businesses must remain closed, with the exception of gas stations and some pharmacies.

The search will also continue for 26-year-old Joshua Wall, who last saw his home in Roaches Line leave on Friday to walk through a wooded area to a friend’s house in nearby Marysvale.

This too …

VANCOUVER – The second day of a trial begins today in Vancouver on a request from the United States to extradite a director of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei for fraud.

The hearing began on Monday with Meng Wanzhou’s lawyer, who claimed that the allegations of fraud are a “facade”.

Richard Peck told a judge of the British Supreme Court that the US charges are about the country trying to impose its sanctions against Iran.

Meng’s case broke Canadian-Chinese relations after Beijing held two Canadians and restricted imports in movements that are generally seen as retribution for its 2018 arrest.

During this week’s hearing, the legal test of double crime is on the table, which means that if her alleged behavior is a crime in Canada, Meng must be extradited to file a complaint in the US

Meng is accused of lying to HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with an Iranian-based subsidiary, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against the country.

What we view in the US …

WASHINGTON – The US President Donald Trump’s accusation process will take place in Capitol, a controversial procedure to judge his Ukrainian actions while Americans pass their own judgment at the start of an election year.

While the Senate meets again with Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the rare deposition court, senators have vowed to “impartial justice,” the legacy of Trump’s presidency and the system of checks and balances are at stake for a politically divided nation.

A first test comes in the afternoon when the session opens to vote on the proposed rules for debate by senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

On the eve of the trial, the Republican leader offered a compressed calendar for opening statements, just two days for each party, as Trump’s lawyers argued for a quick rejection of the “thin” accusations against the president and acquittal.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the senate must condemn quickly and frankly,” wrote the president’s lawyers in their first full Monday of submission. “The articles must be rejected and the president must be acquitted immediately.”

Democrats – while prosecutors practicing on the Senate floor late into the night practicing opening arguments – vowed to object to a rapid trial, insisting on new witnesses and documents.

What we look at in the rest of the world …

BEIJING – China has sentenced former Interpol president, Meng Hongwei, to 13 years and six months in prison for accepting more than $ 2 million in bribes.

Meng was elected president of the international police organization in 2016, but his four-year term was shortened when he disappeared after traveling from France to China at the end of 2018.

Interpol was unaware and was forced to make a formal request to China for information about Meng’s whereabouts amid suspicion that he had fallen out of political favor with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meng’s wife, who is staying with their two children in France, has accused the Chinese authorities of lying and wondered if her husband was still alive.

Grace Meng is now suing Interpol and accusing him of not protecting him from his arrest in China and taking care of his family. Last year, Meng’s lawyers filed a legal complaint with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, the Netherlands.

In a statement to The Associated Press, she said that Interpol “has not fulfilled its obligations to my family” and “is complicit in the international wrongdoing of its Member State, China.”

A statement Tuesday from the No. 1 intermediary court in the northern city of Tianjin said that Meng accepted the verdict and would not appeal. In addition to his prison sentence, he was fined 2 million yuan ($ 290,000).

ICYMI (in case you missed it) …

EDMONTON – The amount of unpaid property taxes owed by oil and gas companies to rural municipalities of Alberta has more than doubled in the past year, a trend that some people demand a tax rebellion.

Rural municipalities Alberta said Monday that a survey among members shows that they owe a total of $ 173 million – a 114 percent increase since a similar survey was conducted last spring.

In Ponoka County, south of Edmonton, Reeve Paul McLauchlin estimates that his congregation owes approximately $ 2.6 million out of a total municipal budget of $ 27 million.

“It creates operational limitations, our ability to provide community services. We have non-profit organizations that ask for help. We are increasingly saying ‘no’. “

The industry says that the way taxes are determined makes companies bankrupt. Properties are assessed by the provincial government, which assesses them for replacement costs and not market value, said Ben Brunnen, vice president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

“We defend the need for the province to take a look at how assessment works and to make it reflect the market,” he said.

Weird and wild …

LOS ANGELES – The men who bring James Dean back to life for an upcoming film not only want to give his digital resemblance a role, but also a whole new career.

Dean’s planned appearance in the Vietnam war film “Finding Jack”, and the possibility of future sharing, comes as digital aging and duplication of real actors has moved from film trick to common practice. And it gives new life to old arguments about the immortality and dignity of the dead.

“Our intentions are to create the virtual being of James Dean. That is not just for one movie, but will also be used for many movies and also for gaming and virtual reality, “said Travis Cloyd, CEO of Worldwide XR, who is leading the design of the Dean project.

They are legally entitled to do so through the full consent of the Dean estate and its relatives.

“There are thousands of images that we have to work with,” Cloyd said. “What we usually do is that we make all those images and videos and go through machine learning to make that active.”

That will be added to the work of a stand-in actor using motion capture technology.

The announcement of the role last year caused a quick setback, but for the people behind the Dean project, the negative reaction is just as inevitable as they think the final acceptance will be.

Cloyd foresees a Hollywood where even live actors have ‘digital twins’ who help with their work.

Know your news …

The army is helping Newfoundland to dig from a huge snow storm that the province buried last week. Which Toronto politician enlisted the help of the army when that city was hit by two snow disasters in two days in 1999?

On this day in 1992 …

The Supreme Court of Canada began reviewing the conviction of David Milgaard in the death of Saskatoon who was assistant Gail Miller. The Supreme Court set aside the sentence a few months later and Saskatchewan decided not to try Milgaard again. On April 16, after nearly 23 years in prison, he was released from the Stony Mountain Penitentiary in Manitoba.

Your health …

Canada’s chief public health officer says three people in Canada have been tested for getting a new pneumonia-like disease, but coronavirus has been excluded because China is struggling with the disease associated with three deaths and 200 confirmed infections.

Dr. Theresa Tam refused to say where the three individuals came from in Canada, but says they had traveled to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where coronavirus is thought to have originated in a closed seafood market.

The disease has spread to another province in China and to Beijing and further to Japan, Thailand and South Korea, with the World Health Organization planning an emergency meeting to decide whether the potentially fatal disease deserves the explanation of an international emergency.

Tam says she has contacted her provincial and territorial counterparts to prepare for reporting first-line staff about patients with non-specific symptoms such as fever, cough and respiratory problems.

She says Canadians are at low risk of getting the new corona virus, but precautions are being taken, including screenings at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal of passengers who have these symptoms after traveling from Wuhan in central China.

Your journey …

WINNIPEG – It doesn’t take a master’s nose to find out why people brave the winter wind and snow to get to a field south of Winnipeg.

Bright white walls on a flat field form a winter puzzle – the world’s largest snow labyrinth.

The 2,789 square square maze located about 30 kilometers south of the capital of Manitoba in St. Adolphe achieved the Guinness World Record honor during its first season last winter.

Owner Clint Masse says that the parts of the wall are two feet wide and more than six feet long. They look almost as thick and dense as the walls around medieval castles.

The maze is built on top of the other large summer attraction of the Masse – A Maze family in Corn.

People who only focused on the end need about 20 to 30 minutes to leave the maze. Those who turn around or just have a lot of fun inside will be there much longer.

“It’s a bit erratic,” Masse said.

“I like to look at people’s faces, because they are just like” Wow! “Their eyes are wide open and they are like” Saint smokes “. It’s crazy.”

Know your news answer …

Mel Lastman. The mayor of Toronto was widely mocked in other parts of the country for the decision to engage the army, but said he would not change anything if asked 10 years later.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

The Canadian press