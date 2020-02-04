St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School – Faith, Knowledge, Service

National Catholic School Week is as much a celebration of Christian values ​​as education.

National Catholic schools, including the St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School in Casper, have observed the National Catholic Schools Week for 46 years, most recently during the last week of January. St. Anthony School, founded in 1927, has 259 pupils in kindergarten through 8th grade.

St. Anthony Principal Cyndy Novotny said that academic excellence has been a historic feature of Catholic education. An overwhelming majority of Catholic school graduates finish high school and move on to college.

But the real power of Catholic schools lies in the integration of Christian beliefs, high academic standards and community service. And the National Catholic Schools Week in St. Anthony reflected all these core values.

Faith activities include student participation in Holy Mass and prayers for local counselors and government officials. Bishop Steven Biegler gave a blessing.

A traveling coffee cart thanked teachers and staff for their contributions to the mission of St. Anthony. One evening, families took part in a chili and bingo evening.

The students also went to the “Dolittle” movie, participated in a performance parade, and worked with teachers and parents to create visual representations of things they wanted to celebrate. On the last day they explored a wide range of vocations.

In terms of community service, students volunteered to spend time with organizations such as Food for Thought, Rescued Treasures, the Casper Humane Society and Jason’s Friends, visited Life Care Center residents and planned ways to raise money for animals that harm suffered from the devastating forest fires in Australia. Toddlers made bird feeders.

“In this environment our children are free to live their faith without fear,” Cyndy said. “It is the spiritual integration. Our children are not afraid of being Catholic Christians. And they take that with them when they go. And hopefully they live that life according to what Jesus wants us to do. That is our greatest strength.”

Caitlin Dixon has three children enrolled at St. Anthony School. During the National Catholic Schools Week she helped counselors on the film day.

“I think it’s a great time,” she said, “because all children come together. The big children hang out with small children, and all families get involved. It’s just a fun event for all schools.”

Caitlin added that she loves the faith-based education that St. Anthony offers, and she appreciates the respect that students and staff show for each other.

Melissa Butler, who has two children registered at St. Anthony, drove students to Life Care Center where they visited residents.

“I think it just lit up everyone’s day, even the staff,” she said. The residents wanted to know when the children would return, so some teachers are already planning a return trip.

“I think it’s so great that the kids go out and are in the community. That way they learn a lot of skills,” Melissa said.

The students realize that their needs do not always come first. Such outreach activities also help the children learn to talk to adults, “and how important a smile is,” she added.

Melissa went to St. Anthony herself and many of the lessons she learned there lasted her entire life. When they grew up, even making the kind of mistakes that all children make, “God was always in the back of my mind,” she said.

If you want to know more about St. Anthony Tri-Parish School, and if it might be suitable for your family, call Michelle Leyba at 307-234-2873, or visit the website http://sascasper.com, or the St. Anthony Facebook page. Financial assistance is available based on need.

Written by Oil City contributor Tom Mast