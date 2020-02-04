Sri Lanka scraps of Tamil national anthem on Independence Day

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka’s new government refused to sing the national anthem in Tamil, the second national language of the country, on Tuesday from the island on Tuesday, a departure from the previous government that played the national anthem in the two primary languages ​​of the country. country sang to promote ethnic harmony in the wake of a decades-long civil war.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was largely elected last year with votes from majority of Buddhist Sinhalese. Minority Tamils ​​overwhelmingly voted against him. Rajapaksa was a top defender in the civil war and played an important role in defeating the rebel Tamil Tigers. Many ethnic Tamil citizens were killed or missing in the war.

The 72nd anniversary of Britain’s independence was celebrated in Colombo with military parades and air shows.

Rajapaksa said in his speech that he is the president of all communities, and repeated a sentiment he expressed during his speech.

“I have the vision that I must serve as the leader of the country who cares for all citizens and not as a political leader who deals only with a particular community,” he said.

“As today’s president, I represent the entire Sri Lankan nation, regardless of ethnicity, religion, party relationship, or other differences,” Rajapaksa said.

Rajapaksa supporters resisted singing the national anthem in the Tamil language during the previous administration.

Tamil politicians had asked Rajapaksa to continue singing the Tamil translation of the national anthem recognized by the constitution, to give the Tamil community the feeling that after decades of alienation with the state they joined the country to hear.

At a separate location, a group of civil activists from both Sinhala and Tamil communities sang both versions of the national anthem in a show of support from the Tamils.

Tamil Tiger rebels fought a 26-year civil war to create an independent state for ethnic Tamils, complaining about systematic marginalization by the Sinhalese majority controlled state since independence.

Sri Lankan forces crushed the rebels in 2009, with Rajapaksa playing a key role as a defense bureaucrat in the government led by his brother, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

According to United Nations conservative estimates, around 100,000 people were killed in the civil war.

Both the government and the rebels were accused of serious human rights violations.

Krishan Francis, The Associated Press