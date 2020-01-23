Squarespace's Super Bowl commercial will star Winona Ryder - Adweek

After being out of the game last year, Squarespace returns to the Super Bowl with a role of Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder, who visits her hometown.

Residents of Winona, Minnesota, where Ryder was born, have seen her film the ad in recent weeks, reports in the local press show. In an almost two-minute teaser video released today by Squarespace, Winona locals share that news of such sightings tends to spread quickly in a city of this size (around 26,000 people).

A woman said she learned about the advertisement from a group of women with whom she was quilting.

Ryder herself appears in the teaser, explaining why her mother named her after the Midwest city – and giving some clues as to what the website builder company’s Super Bowl ad could be about.

“I think Winona represents a lot of cities that are busy and have a lot of creative energy and great places,” she says in the video. “I am pleased that Squarespace is interested in these small businesses.”

According to Squarespace, the Ryder brand sent back to their hometown to “learn more about the city of Winona and to focus on Small Town, USA,” but details beyond are sparse.

The brand’s spot marks their sixth appearance in the game. In recent years, Squarespace has won stars like John Malkovich, Keanu Reeves and Jeff Bridges for its Super Bowl campaigns.

At the end of last year, the company unveiled a spot with Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street.