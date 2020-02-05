Square Enix announces Kingdom Hearts all-in-one package for PS4, to be released in March of this year

Sqaure Enix announced today on Twitter that they will release another compilation title for their critically acclaimed franchise – Kingdom Hearts.

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Pack comes with every single Kingdom Hearts game in an All-in-One Pack, as the title explicitly states. That said, if you’ve never played Kingdom Hearts before, this pack is perfect for you as it contains 10 magical games including the recently released title Kingdom Hearts 3.

The all-in-one package is expected to be released on March 17, 2020 for the PS4. There is no detail on whether this compilation title will be available for Xbox One or not. Many fans are demanding Kingdom Hearts on the Nintendo Switch. However, there are currently no announcements from Square Enix.

Here is the official description of the new epic bundle for Kingdom Hearts:

Embark on a journey with Sora, Donald, and Goofy to stop the darkness from overtaking the universe. Wear the magical weapon known as the key sword in epic battles with famous Disney and Pixar characters.

Get into action with spectacular team-up moves and powerful spells to save the beloved Disney and Pixar worlds! The KINGDOM HEARTS all-in-one package includes:

KINGDOM HEARTS III

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re: Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 days

KINGDOM HEARTS Re: coded

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS χ back

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth through sleep – A fragmentary passage

Contains 10 magical KINGDOM HEARTS experiences – a perfect start to the legendary KINGDOM HEARTS series

Travel the beloved Disney and Pixar worlds to protect them from the evil heartless

Test your combat skills with a variety of combat options, including powerful spells and team-up attacks

Discover the Dark Seeker Saga and get to know the legendary Keyblade Masters

In similar news, Square Enix recently released the latest piece of DLC for Kingdom Hearts 3 – Re Mind. The DLC should appear on January 23. If you have been waiting for the DLC, you will get the game under control again. Learn more about the KH3: Re Mind DLC here!

The KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One package is expected to be released on March 17th, 2020 for the PS4. Are you looking forward to the upcoming re-released title? Are you thinking about picking it up? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Square Enix