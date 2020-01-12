Squamish man wants to reach 100 peaks in the Garibaldi provincial park

SQUAMISH (NEWS 1130) – The mountains and lakes of the Garibaldi region were formed more than a million years ago, but in 2020 it will be 100 years since the province of Garibaldi created Park.

Now a Squamish man uses the opportunity to send a message and achieve a huge personal goal.

Shawn Campbell hopes to climb 100 peaks in Garibaldi Park by the end of the year.

“I plan to achieve peak peaks every week, which is about two a week,” says Campbell.

Campbell has already started, despite sketchy avalanche circumstances, where the relatively simple Round Mountain was first ticked off the list.

“Provides fairly short turns but also did not expose us to avalanche hazards.”

Campbell is accompanied by photographer and writer Ben Haggar, who will document and share the mini-expeditions.

Along the way they hope to make it clear that the park, which is a jewel in the crown, is that it is for Christ. tourism sector, needs more funding.

“Our hope is to emphasize the beauty and to share why we are going to explore these beautiful areas,” he says.

He adds that they hope to teach the public how to climb in a responsible manner.

In his spare time, Campbell takes calls for BC Ambulance, patrols at Whistler Blackcomb and volunteers for Squamish Search and rescue.

Still, Campbell says he has a lot of time to plan his route and ensure that he is prepared for some of the more significant climbs.

Because it is a year of pursuit, the team will go mountain biking, kayaking and trail running. Whatever they can do to reach 100 peaks along the way, self-driving, while raising awareness and performing civil science for the government.