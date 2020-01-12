Spurs' DeMar DeRozan happy for former Raptors teammates who have won the title

TORONTO – Seeing how his previous team all won last season, it would be understandable if DeMar DeRozan was a bit bitter about how things were unfolding.

But that is not what DeRozan Toronto fans have fallen in love with during the nine seasons he spent with the Raptors.

“I was happy for all the guys I played with,” DeRozan said before his San Antonio Spurs took over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

“I think every man on that team will tell you that they received a text from me as soon as they got on their phone, congratulated them and were happy for them. I think I spoke to everyone that night they won.

“I was just happy for them, man. It’s a chance players in this competition don’t get, and to be connected with those guys and with this country to see them do that, I was absolutely happy for them. “

Back in Toronto for a competition for the second time since the famous exchange that sent him to San Antonio two summers ago, and the first time since the Raptors won the championship last season, DeRozan expressed more comfort because he was part of the Spurs organization , but admits that it is still bizarre to enter the Scotiabank Arena and go to the dressing room of the visitors.

“It will always be strange,” DeRozan said. “The amount of time I was here. Coming back always brings back old memories. “

Some of them naturally come from seeing Raptors guarding Kyle Lowry and the unbreakable bond they share as good friends.

“One thing is that when you are friends, you are real friends and that is what matters,” said Lowry from DeRozan during training on Saturday. “I spoke to him this morning, we are always going to talk. We are not fake friends, we are real friends.”

And true friends stay together whatever, including some light-hearted ridges from each other.

“He has been terrible,” DeRozan joked with a knowing grin when asked about Lowry’s game. “No, Kyle has been great. It looks like the older he gets, the better he gets, and that’s great to see.”

When we talk about Lowry, DeRozan’s face really lights up. He had the same reaction when talking about his former Raptors teammates who could take the Larry O’Brien Trophy home last season. He is a man who is really happy for his boys.

“The moment you want,” Damn it, “said DeRozan. “There are never any nasty feelings about anything. … So that’s all, you just try to go outside and put yourself there with those guys that you had a relationship with and felt that feeling. That’s all it was “