Sprint repairs broken Samsung Galaxy screens for $ 49 even when you're not on Sprint

A broken smartphone screen is usually synonymous with a high repair fee – sometimes so high that you have to give up and buy a new phone.

But Sprint has a pretty sweet, if limited, offer for anyone who has a Samsung Galaxy device with a broken screen. The company says it will fix such devices for $ 49 – even if you have a contract with another provider.

The list of allowed phones is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 +

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

If you have a broken phone that is out of the question, Sprint will take it and give you a $ 150 credit to buy a new phone.

The deal is good, as repairing a broken smartphone display can sometimes cost hundreds of dollars. However, there are some limitations. First, you may have noticed that Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices, the Galaxy S10 / S10 + and Note 9/9 + and 10/10 +, are not included.

In addition, the Galaxy phone you bring with you for repair must be in perfect condition. Sprint states that not every screen is repairable and reserves the right to reject phones for repair. Only one phone can be repaired per customer. And finally, the offer is only valid until February 9, 2020.

However, if you have a phone that matches the description and are looking for an inexpensive way to fix it, Sprint’s offer is worth trying. You can find a list of Sprint’s repairs here.