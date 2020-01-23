Sprint offers Samsung Galaxy screen repairs for $ 49

Because they are made of glass, the screens on our smartphones break all too often, and that remedy can be an expensive affair. However, for a limited time Sprint offers screen repairs on certain Samsung Galaxy devices for less than $ 50, even if you use a different provider.

This deal seems almost too good to be true, but until February 9, 2020, Sprint offers screen repairs on certain Samsung Galaxy devices. Eligible devices include:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 +

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy Note8

It is a bit strange that some of the newer offers from Samsung are not included here, but maybe that’s just because those repairs are more expensive. Anyway, you get a lot with this offer. For comparison: a Galaxy S9 repaired from uBreakiFix costs more than $ 200!

What is the snag? As long as you have a suitable device, there are no red flags with this offer. Customers are limited to just one screen repair and service on the same day is not guaranteed, but if you have a broken screen, you should definitely benefit from it. Go to the Sprint site to view eligible repair locations in your area.

The Sprint motif is also slightly revealed in a second offer on this page. If your device does not qualify for this affordable screen repair, Sprint will give you $ 150 for a newer device, perhaps a Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 10, in exchange for your broken-screen work device.

