Springsteen and Clapton Praise the Group in the Once Were Brothers Trailer

Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton and Martin Scorsese praise the group in the new Once Were Brothers trailer: Robbie Robertson and The Band, an upcoming authorized documentary about the group.

“There is no group that insists on being larger than the sum of its share than The Band,” said Springsteen in the trailer. “Simply their name: The Band. That was it.”

Scorsese, who directed the group’s legendary farewell movie The Last Waltz, adds to their music: “It was like nothing else.”

The trailer gives a quick glimpse into the history of the band, from their support for Bob Dylan in their first music album Music From Big Pink to this all-star farewell concert. The film itself, released on February 21 in theaters, uses rare archive footage, photographs from the era, group music and interviews with Robertson as well as Springsteen, Clapton, Scorsese, Van Morrison and more again.

“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band is a confessional, careful and sometimes humorous tale of Robertson’s early life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in popular music history, The Band” said Magnolia Pictures of the documentary. . “The film is a moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the other four men who will become his brothers in music, together making their mark in the history of music.”

The documentary was first screened at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival before joining executive producers Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for its theatrical release next month.