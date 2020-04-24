Spring will become hotter after the temperature reaches 24 degrees Celsius on one of the hottest days in April

SUN lovers flocked outside yesterday on one of the warmest days in April – with spring getting hotter.

Parks and seaside towns are busy – albeit locked – with a height of 24.3C (75.7F) in Herstmonceux, East Sussex.

© Graham Hunt

People exercise on the beach in Weymouth in Dorset for one of the hottest days in April ever recorded

Jon Bond – The Sun

A canoe took rowing at Eton Riverbank on the River Thames at Windsor Castle yesterday

England is hotter than Ibiza and Lanzarote, where the highest temperature is 21C (69F).

And the sun’s rays will continue today and weekends – with bookies slashing the possibility of spring 2020 being the hottest on record.

There was a queue at the B&Q branch when barbecue sales surged and supermarkets sold burgers and banger.

Waitrose increased production of various barbecue meats by 20 percent, with sales of ros wine up 28 percent at this time last year.

EPA

Bluebells thrive in London. Sunlight will continue today and weekends

Getty Images – Getty

The temperatures recorded in April averaged 2.5C above normal for that month

British beef sales have increased 169 percent this month. Iceland said sales of its own brand of burgers rose 139 percent.

Meteorologist Luke Miall said: “We see clear blue skies throughout the country. April is very warm and very dry. ”

TO REACH THE CHEAT

An angry wife beats and removes a woman suspected of being her husband on the street – but the crowd does nothing

CONNECTION OF LOVE

After 20 years I found my first love on Facebook, should I send a message to him?

whale time

Olly Murs’ girlfriend, Amelia, spits on her face as the prank war continues

DEAR DEIDRE

I still feel guilty for leaving my older husband for a sexy, younger man

The temperatures recorded in April averaged 2.5C above normal for that month, he said. There has been little rain in some areas since the beginning of the month, putting us on track for one of April’s driest.

Bookies are offering 4-6 opportunities for April 2020 as the hottest – and 5-4 in the spring of 2020 being the warmest ever recorded.

It will be fine and dry today with the highest temperature of 23C (73.4F), then dry again tomorrow when it reaches 22C (71.6F). There is a possibility of rain from North Korea on Sunday.