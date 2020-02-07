Spring Training 2020: 10 pressing questions about Pirates

“People ask me what I do in the winter when there is no baseball. I’ll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring.” – Rogers Hornsby

Pirate’s spring training is only a few days away. Players will start by reporting 10 February and the first training session is 12 February. After an offseason of major overhaul in the front office and coaching staff, Ben Cherington and Derek SheltonThe Pirates team is finally entering the field.

But there are still many questions that need to be answered before those 26 players walk into Tropicana Field for the opener on March 26. Is everyone healthy? Who is ready to take that next step? What positional battles are there? These questions, and more, must be answered between that first training and the opening day six weeks from that moment.

These are the most pressing questions from Pirates when players begin to report to Bradenton.

10. Who supports Jacob Stallings?

Stallings is one of the game’s best defensive catchers and was so loved and respected by the pitchers that he became the personal catcher for about half of the staff last year. He will enter the starter in 2020 and his battery partner will almost certainly be of a similar shape to him.

“I think it’s fair to say that we have put the emphasis on a group that is going to help our pitching staff perform at the highest possible level,” Cherington said about the team’s catchers at PiratesFest.

At the moment the competition for the back-up job seems to be in between Luke Maile and John Ryan Murphy. Both are light-hitters but very good defenders.

Maile seems to have the lead in Bradenton. For example, he is already on the 40-man roster. Second, he worked with Cherington and Shelton in Toronto.

“The familiarity with your manager, with Derek and with Ben, goes much further,” Maile said during PiratesFest. “Every time you can have that in this game, I think it will only help you.”

9. Will anyone else be coming?

The free agency has been expanded in recent years with training in February and spring, and although the group of non-team players this year is not as remarkable as that of 2019, a few good veterans are still available.

The Pirates still have some holes in the roster and have after the available funds Starling Marte trade. The question that Cherington has to answer is whether it is better to allocate those resources elsewhere in the organization or for a future season.

“I hope we will add to the group in some way before coming to Bradenton,” Cherington said shortly after the Marte trade on January 27.

Since then, the Pirates have added a handful of agents from the minor league, including left-handed people Robbie Erlin and Derek Hollandand signed utlityman J.T. puzzle to a Major League contract. Will it be? The Pirate is connected to outfielders Kevin Pillar and Cameron Maybin recently. Could one of them play in a minor league or major league deal? If this is the last one, a corresponding selection would be needed, since the 40-man is currently full.

8. Who is closer?

The Pirates need someone new to end the ninth inning this season. While Keone Kela has the most experience in the role and is most likely the leader, Derek Shelton did not commit himself to be closer to him at PiratesFest.

“Kela is going to throw at the back of games,” Shelton said. “To say specifically that he will be closer to us, I’m not going to say that. I think he will throw very meaningful innings at the back of the game. I’m excited to watch him. I mean, it’s a big arm with really good stuff. I had several good conversations with him this offseason. “

If it is not Kela, who else could it be? Again, from Shelton:

“There are several people who can be in that mix, who are going to throw us in big innings at the back of the game. I told those guys and told them that, and when we go to spring training and continue to work, we will be able to make that decision. “

The most likely competition is Kyle Crick and Richard Rodriguez, who are both under team control for years, while Kela is a free agent at the end of the season.

7. Who is the fifth starter?

Chris Archer, Joe Musgrove, Mitch Keller and Trevor Williams they all look like locks for rotation, but fifth place is up for grabs. At the moment, the competition seems to be in between Steven Brault, Chad Kuhl and holland.

Holland, an 11-year-old veterinarian, has the deepest CV and was a solid starter in 2018, but he comes from a disastrous 2019 where he went 2-5 with an ERA of 6.08, splitting the time as a starter and reliever.

Brault, 27, is no stranger to spring training competitions and seems to fight every year for a spot in the rotation or on the opening day schedule. Injuries to the staff gave him his first extended stint in the rotation last year, and he looked good until a few ugly trips at the end of the year, which turned down his seasonal statistics.

Kuhl’s candidacy depends on what he looks like after his return from the Tommy John operation. The 27-year-old said during PiratesFest that he has adjusted his supplies to try to take better care of his arm.

“I think you’ll notice the changes just by looking at me,” Kuhl said.

Kuhl’s role with the team is currently unknown, even to him.

“I’m preparing as a starter, but I haven’t discussed my role with anyone in any way,” Kuhl said.

It is worth considering that both Brault and Kuhl still have a minor league option, so they could theoretically also fight for a major league job. The Netherlands must make the opening day schedule or he can cancel his deal. Each of these pitchers could also do a long relief in the bullpen.

