Spring surprise! How much snow fell in your Massachusetts town

Updated: 9:07 AM EDT Apr 18, 2020



WORCESTER WITH THE FLAKES. GOOD MORNING, JOSH. JOSH: RHONDELLA, IT IS STILL SNOWING. BUT LET’S BE HONEST, WE WERE PRETTY SPOILED THIS WINTER WITHOUT HAVING TO SHOVEL MOST OF THIS STUFF. TODAY YOU WON’T NEED TO EITHER. HOW MUCH SNOW IS ALONG THE GROUND HERE ON BELMONT STREET? IT’S ABOUT THREE INCHES OF SNOW ON GRASSY AREAS. BUT STILL SOME OF THE BLADES OF GRASS HAVE BROKEN THROUGH THE SNOW AND THEY WILL BE COMPLETELY BARE LATER ON TODAY WHEN THE RAIN PICKS UP AND IT STARTS TO WARM UP. IT WAS A LITTLE TREACHEROUS COMING THIS MORNING. 495 NOT CLEAR 3:00, 4:00 IN THE MORNING. NOW, AS YOU CAN SEE, WE A

After what seemed like an entire winter without much snowfall, Mother Nature brought a spring surprise to Massachusetts.

Several inches of snow fell overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving people to wake up to a spring winter wonderland.

The snowfall was light across most areas and didn’t stick to most roads, but several communities saw 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Here’s a town-by-town breakdown of snowfall reports received from the public:

…Barnstable County…

1 E Truro – 2.0

1 SW Eastham – 1.0

…Bristol County…

2 ENE Mansfield 2.6

2 NNE Norton 2.5

2 N Rehoboth 2.2

North Dighton 2.1

1 WSW Dighton 2.1

Taunton 2.0

4 N Taunton 2.0

Attleboro 2.0

…Essex County…

Middleton 1.0

…Franklin County…

Ashfield 3.5

2 ESE Buckland 2.8

3 NW Conway 2.6

Northfield 2.0

Heath 1.3

4 WNW Colrain 1.3

1 SW Conway 1.0

…Hampden County…

Monson 4.3

North Chester 2.8

3 SE Westfield 1.8

2 SSW Westfield 1.7

Longmeadow 1.5

Westfield 1.2

…Hampshire County…

Worthington 3.6

1 WSW Williamsburg 2.8

1 SW Easthampton 1.8

Ware 1.0

…Middlesex County…

1 W Holliston 3.1

Framingham 3.0

2 W Holliston 2.9

Ashland 2.8

South Natick 2.8

3 ENE Marlborough 2.7

Newton 2.5

1 ESE Maynard 2.5

4 W Sudbury 2.5

Natick 2.5

1 NW Sherborn 2.5

Lexington 2.4

1 NW Hudson 2.0

Stow 2.0

Marlborough 2.0

1 SW Acton 1.6

1 NNW Wakefield 1.5

Ashby 1.5

1 NE Melrose 1.3

1 N Reading 1.3

Reading 1.2

Melrose 1.0

Wilmington 1.0

1 W Medford 1.0

NE Lexington 1.0

…Norfolk County…

Foxborough 3.5

2 S Bellingham 3.5

Walpole 3.4

Franklin 3.4

East Milton 3.2

Millis 3.0

Sharon 3.0

South Bellingham 3.0

Bellingham 3.0

1 NW Norwood 2.8

Norwood 2.8

Medfield 2.8

Weymouth 2.3

Braintree 2.3

Sharon 2.0

North Weymouth 2.0

1 NNW Plainville 1.9

Dedham 1.3

…Plymouth County…

3 WNW Kingston 2.6

North Carver 2.5

WSW East Bridgewater 2.2

Rockland 2.2

4 W Duxbury 2.1

Plymouth 2.0

Lakeville 2.0

1 NNE Abington 1.9

1 ESE Hingham 1.8

Duxbury 1.8

Brockton 1.6

Rochester 1.2

…Suffolk County…

…Worcester County…