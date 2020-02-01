Sprayers fight the huge grasshopper outbreak in East Africa

NASUULU CONSERVANCY, Kenya – While grasshoppers are falling through the billions – yes, billions – of parts of Kenya during the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes fly low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only effective control.

It is challenging work, especially in remote areas where cell phone signals are absent and ground staff cannot communicate coordinates with flight teams quickly.

Ground staff are in “the saddest areas,” said Marcus Dunn, a pilot and the director of Farmland Aviation, Saturday. “If there is no network, the guy on a boda boda (motorcycle) must now run away and go get a network.”

Only five planes are currently spraying while Kenyan and other authorities are trying to prevent the locusts from spreading to neighboring Uganda and South Sudan. The United Nations has said that $ 76 million is needed immediately to increase such efforts in East Africa.

A quick response is crucial. Experts warn that the number of locusts could grow 500 times by June if it is not checked, when drier weather will help control the outbreak.

The finger-high locusts invaded Kenya from Somalia and Ethiopia following unusually heavy rainfall in recent months, decimating crops in some areas and threatening millions of vulnerable people with a hunger crisis.

In swarms as large as large cities, grasshoppers have also hit parts of Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea, which the Ministry of Agriculture says have been used by both the military and the general public to combat.

The Minister of Agriculture of Kenya has acknowledged that the authorities were not prepared this year for the extent of the plague. That is not surprising, since it was decades ago since the last comparable outbreak of the country, say United Nations officials.

The locusts are also on their way to the granary of Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country, in that country’s worst outbreak in 25 years. On Thursday, the startled residents of the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, started reporting sightings of insects.

“I was surprised to find the locusts in my living room,” said a resident, Mathewos Girma, showing a photo on his cell phone. “It looks like it’s on every door.”

Zebdewos Selato, official of the Ministry of Agriculture, told The Associated Press that the relatively few locusts that reach the capital of Ethiopia are “remnants” of the “massive invasion” in the eastern and southern parts of the country. Spraying is being conducted around the city to prevent the outbreak from spreading elsewhere, he said.

Until the drier weather in June, more rain in the region will bring fresh vegetation to feed further waves of locusts. One field in Kenya seemed to be full of mating bright yellow locusts on Saturday.

“They try to mate and reproduce, so we need more help and because we race against time,” said Salat Tutana, the chief agricultural officer in the Isiolo district.

“So far we have decimated about five swarms in Samburu and Isiolo (provinces), but we continue to receive more swarms every week, and that is a lot for the ecosystem,” he said. “They destroy the environment.”

Within a few hours the grasshoppers can rid a meadow of much of the vegetation.

“That is a very sad situation, especially for the shepherds” whose livelihood depends on their cattle, Tutana said.

Just a few hours after spraying, the normally bouncing locusts were dozy, slow, and dying. They lay scattered on the floor and ground under their feet.

The five planes currently in operation can overlook this part of Kenya, Dunn said, but as the number of locusts in other parts of the country increases, we need more help because we just don’t know how big this problem will be. “

___

Elias Meseret in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia has contributed.

Joe Mwihia, Josphat Kasire and Ben Curtis, The Associated Press