Spratt, Meyer wins gold at national road championships

Meyer was upset last year when rival Michael Freiberg shot past him and Chris Harper to win the dying. But this time there were tears of a different kind for the Western Australian, who was attacked by his teammates after the finish line.

“The emotion almost overwhelmed me three kilometers from the finish line and I had to hold it together,” said Meyer.

“It means so much to me and I saw how my brother won it. This is the queen jersey (top jersey). It is the jersey that everyone comes here to conquer Mt Buninyong and the street race- To get jersey. “

Meyer’s team-mate Lucas Hamilton finished second and Marcus Culey (Sapura) finished third on the 185.6 km route. Meyer was part of an eight-man escape, which together covered the last lap of 11.6 km. He paused on the last climb after Hamilton cleared the way to victory with a strong attack on the penultimate climb to Mt. Buninyong.

Meyer has little time to celebrate his last win as he travels to South Australia to help Daryl Impey find a third overall Tour Down Under win while Spratt will fight for her fourth straight win.

If successful, the South African ace Impey would only be the second man behind four-time champion Simon Gerrans, who won it more than twice.

“I still love taking the opportunity for my own chances, and (among citizens) I had to take that, but next I’m looking forward to working for a man like Daryl Impey,” said Meyer.

“We also have Simon Yates, so we have great leaders for the next week and I love this support role too. I have a good balance and I really enjoy this team.”

Meyer felt his success with the national team and hopefully his continued strong form in Down Under would put him in a good position for a year in which he is aiming for Olympic gold on the track for the first time since Beijing in 2008.

“I think that’s just part of my way to Tokyo. I couldn’t have started the season better,” he said.

Spratt, who is considered the best cyclist in Australia, showed an outstanding performance at the beginning of a season in which she will take the lead in the road race of the elite women in Tokyo 2020.

A fall in the first lap split the peloton early when the 32-year-old and Brown got along with Barrow. Spratt always looked the strongest, and Brown did a mountain of work to help. But Spratt took several tries to defeat Barrow, and she finally drove the last couple of hundred meters of the 104.4 km route.

“I owe it to my team. You saw how much work Grace Brown did during this break,” said Spratt.

“It is unusual, but I came here as the only leader for our team and it was also a lot of pressure. I am just so grateful that the team gave me the opportunity and I was able to do it.” “

