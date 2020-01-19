Spotted Billie Eilish and her friends on vacation in Hawaii

The start of a weekend means lots of partying and going out with friends. Billie Eilish, however, not only did the usual girls’ night out routine. She has been on vacation to Kauai, Hawaii with her best girl friends!

After having won several major wins, Billie Eilish has earned the right to have some downtime.

A Hawaiian paradise

It is certainly true that the singer has “everything” she has ever wanted and more. With only 18 years of age, she is one of the greatest singers at the moment, has all the money in the world and can afford to travel to the state of Aloha with friends. How many teenagers can say that?

Just because Eilish is famous, she doesn’t make her less a teenager who likes to spread good vibes. Every Instagram gallery photo showed the singer everything from ziplining, kayaking and swimming with dolphins. In one of the photos, Eilish rides her scooter and looks back at the beautiful backdrop of distant mountains. The photo is breathtaking.

The trip was worth it

It is no wonder that the Instagram gallery was endorsed with “Been gone”. Yes, Eilish has definitely left the Hollywood spotlight for a Hawaiian adventure. Who could blame her? Being a famous pop star has its advantages, but she knows when she needs a break. It looks like Eilish and her friends were having a great time!

Sources: Newsbreak.com & Popsugar

