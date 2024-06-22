Spotify’s Less Costly Basic Plan Excludes Audiobooks

Spotify recently introduced a new “Basic” subscription option in the US. The plan costs $10.99 per month and adfree music listening without the 15 hours of audiobook content usually provided in the Premium plan.

A Look at Spotify’s Subscription Options

Different types of Spotify subscriptions cater to different needs. Here are the major options,

Premium Individual, Costs $11.99/month, providing adfree music, unlimited music skips, listening offline, and 15 hours of audiobook listening.

Basic, Costs $10.99/month, provides adfree music and unlimited skips but no audiobooks.

Premium Duo, Costs $16.99/month and is meant for two people living together. It includes all benefits of Premium Individual along with 15 hours of audiobook feature to share.

Premium Family, Costs $19.99/month for up to six family members and also includes all Premium Individual features with 15 hours of shared audiobook feature.

Audiobooks Access, Costs $9.99/month and allows for 15 hours of audiobook listening but comes with music that has ads.

The Reasoning Behind the New Plan

In response to customer demands for a more economical option focused just on music, Spotify created the new Basic plan aligning itself with rival services such as Apple Music and Tidal who offer alike plans at $10.99 per month.

The Basic Plan Features

The Basic plan facilitates,

Adfree music

Unlimited music skipping

The option to listen offline

However, this plan does not facilitate the 15 hours of monthly audiobook feature. Hence, it would be perfect for users mainly relying on Spotify for music and podcasts.

Contrasting with Other Plans

The recent Basic plan costs the same as Spotify’s Premium package before its recent price increase. An instant comparison,

Premium Individual, Costs a dollar extra but includes audiobooks.

Basic, No inclusion of audiobooks saves that one dollar making it more affordable designed specifically for music enthusiasts.

Market Impact

To appeal to diverse user interests and optimize revenue, Spotify introduced the Basic plan while attempting to be profitable and sustainable. The Audiobooks Access plan at $9.99 per month allows unlimited access to audiobooks even without purchasing added music features one might not use is also available for avid listeners of audiobooks who are okay with ads in their music.

Possible Future Development

Rumors indicate that Spotify might launch a “Supremium” plan incorporating high quality audio at higher charges. Audiophiles who like topnotch sound quality might find this new tier potentially attracting being possibly $5 greater per month compared to the current Premium package cost

Economic Progress

In April, there was a surge in revenue by 20% and premium subscribers by 14% according to a report by Spotify even reaching an alltime high quarterly profit suggesting its strategy of diversifying offers and adjusting prices seems successful. A further review into the fiscal outcome of these changes will be available on July 24 on its Q2 2024 earnings report . Expected growth trajectory maintenance along with attainment of profitability on a longterm basis is what the company is hoping for with these new subscription packages

Final Thoughts

The new Basic plan of Spotify provides a cost efficient yet valuable option for music followers who do not require access to audiobooks aligning itself with market rivals and offering enhanced choices to subscribers. Its continuous innovation and extension of offerings are aimed at fulfilling requirements of diverse users while working towards achieving financial objectives.