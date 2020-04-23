Spotify’s Android Television set application gets redesigned w/ new UI

The finest speakers in your house are generally the ones hooked up to your Tv and now, Spotify is giving its Android Television app a new coat of paint to make it less difficult to play your audio on the large display.

Rolling out to Android Television set people this 7 days, Spotify has totally redesigned its Android Television app. This redesign consists of qualifications images based on the bands and albums you listen to, as perfectly as making use of a new sidebar for navigation. That sidebar has tabs for Dwelling, Lookup, Your Library, and Account. These must be fairly acquainted from the Spotify cellular app.

The Household tab has not long ago performed albums or playlists and, less than, there are sections to contain a user’s Each day Combine, suggested radio stations, and other types of encouraged material. The Search tab also provides in the “Genres & Moods” selections which weren’t beforehand out there on Spotify’s Android Television set application.

Under the “Your Library” tab, Spotify’s general corporation is greater for TVs. Podcasts are also now showcased under playlist and album sections.

The redesign doesn’t lengthen to album or playlist screens, nevertheless, which stay unchanged and nevertheless function way too-slow scrolling. The Now Taking part in display screen is also remaining untouched.

Finally, the Account tab has T&C’s, a toggle for the “Behind the Lyrics” aspect, and the capability to indication out or swap customers.

This updated structure is accessible by way of the Google Play Retail outlet. It ought to work great on all contemporary Android Television products, though some have had efficiency grievances on devices like Xiaomi’s Mi Box.

