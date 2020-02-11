Spotify vs. Pandora: which music streaming service is better for you?

Pandora and Spotify are popular music streaming services. You can sign up for free or for free to listen to your favorite jams and discover an almost endless supply of new jams while you just move a finger. As much as they resemble each other, there are several main differences, and their effectiveness depends on your taste and needs. After a variety of factors, we think Spotify is a better choice for most people. Read on for the full explanation.

background

Pandora’s Music Genome Project revolutionized the music industry when it debuted in 2000, creating a new standard for online music streaming. Since then, numerous competitors have appeared, including iHeartRadio, Last.fm, TuneIn and others who have borrowed Pandora’s “radio station model” with varying degrees of success. In fact, Pandora was so successful on the radio program that SiriusXM recently agreed to buy it.

Meanwhile, Spotify was designed by two Swedish business people who just wanted a way to listen to all their favorite music in the same place. The service debuted in 2008 and has since grown into one of the most successful on-demand music platforms in the world, with more than 240 million active users per day and more than 120 million paying subscribers per month. While Apple Music is the only on-demand service that can roughly keep up with Spotify, Pandora’s on-demand service offers several compelling reasons to try.

If you are a music lover, both services are definitely worth it. However, if you’re considering upgrading to paid tiers like Spotify Unlimited or Pandora Premium, you want to know what you get for your hard earned money. We measure Spotify and Pandora together to help you decide which one is right for you.

music catalog

Spotify has had a considerable lead in this category for years and advertises millions of songs in an ever-growing library. In contrast, Pandora’s formerly poor catalog contained about 1 to 2 million songs – nothing to make fun of, but hardly a number that can keep up with Spotify or Apple Music. After the Rdio acquisition, Pandora worked with several major record labels and eventually launched the on-demand version of Pandora Premium.

Spotify’s 40 million title count still slightly surpasses Pandora, although this is largely thanks to remixes, covers, original content, and amateur artists – but the libraries are very comparable and there are no notable artists who perform on a service and not that other. Some artists have exclusive contracts with other platforms, while others prefer to keep their work entirely away from streaming services. All in all, Spotify has a narrow lead, but there is essentially no difference between the two here.

Winner: tie



Social characteristics

The incredible power of music to connect people is undeniable. Pandora and Spotify recognize the priceless value of friendship and offer their users the opportunity to connect with friends, share their favorite songs, or simply recommend artists and playlists. However, these streaming clients differ considerably when it comes to comparing the social components of the individual services. Pandora’s rather lackluster attempt to use social features basically offers little to satisfy social media junkies. Users have the option to share their favorite channels on Facebook and Twitter. However, since on-demand playback is locked behind a paywall, it feels pretty empty.

Spotify is easy to find in this category and offers users a number of options for sharing music and connecting with friends. Spotify users can share individual songs, entire playlists and even certain artists with their friends and followers on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Skype, Tumblr or any other app to which you can send a normal old text link. Spotify’s Snapchat-like barcodes make it easy to check the titles in the Monday Vibe screenshots posted by all users. The service also allows users to share and collaborate on public playlists. Future updates will offer even more ways to enjoy music with friends.

Winner: Spotify

music discovery

Everyone wants to find raw musical diamonds, and much of the value of a streaming platform is based on their ability to help users find new titles. Music discovery is the backbone of Pandora. The Music Genome Project mentioned above is the engine that powers Pandora and offers the uncanny ability to deliver listeners songs they like based on a variety of variables, right down to the unique cocktail of instruments, vocals and tempo that the Song does what it does. In addition to creating radio stations, the Music Genome Project helps curate playlists (if you’re using Pandora Premium) by automatically adding music once you’ve selected a few tracks.

Spotify is not a problem in this category either, and the company has made acquisitions to improve over time. The hugely popular Discover Weekly playlist, a list of 30 tracks magically displayed every Monday, combines music you love with music you’re likely to love. Spotify is constantly adding similar features so you can always discover new ones. Spotify’s user interface is also full of thematic playlists. You’re just a click away from the Discover tab, which shows personalized recommendations based on your watch history.

However, we still tend to nod Pandora here. After all, music discovery is its main function, and its radio stations far surpass Spotify’s, which seems to mix genres and repeats too often.

Winner: Pandora

podcasts

This streaming game started with music, but eventually Spotify and Pandora found it useful to include another audio-only format on their platforms: podcasts. The most popular podcasts can be found on both platforms and both have their share of unique exclusive products to secure the lead. However, Spotify’s status as a dominant provider has predictably shifted the early numbers of this relatively infantile market in its direction. This has led to more ubiquity for Spotify, whose logo keeps appearing in the list of official destinations for the top shows. Thanks to the takeover of The Ringer, Spotify will launch a large sports push set.

Winner: Spotify

Free or paid versions

Both services offer free – albeit limited – access to streaming music, which is supported by occasional advertising breaks. The ads are not overwhelming, and the free offers are a great way to test these services before charging a premium account. However, these services differ considerably.

With a free Pandora account, subscribers can only use radio features. Select a title (or an artist, an album or any combination) and you get a station. Press the “Thumbs Up” button to instruct Pandora to play similar music in the future, and press the “Thumbs Down” button to ensure that you never hear that song (or similar song) again. In addition, users of free options only have access to a lower quality audio stream (at best limited to 64,000 AAC +) and cannot download a desktop client like Pandora Plus or Pandora Premium users. Both mobile and web users have access to similar functions – the same number of skipped songs, the same available channels, and the same occasional advertising.

For Spotify users, the free experience is far more robust. The ads are here as well – as is the loss of audio quality – but with a free Spotify account, you can listen to on-demand music via the desktop and web apps (mobile users can only get music from 15 playlists that are available on-demand Spotify generates every 24 hours according to your taste.

You can also try the ad-free versions of each service for free. By default, Pandora offers a free 60-day trial of its Pandora Premium service, valued at $ 10 a month (which includes ad-free radio and on-demand streaming), and 30 free days of its Pandora Plus service, valued at $ 5 a month (ad-free radio stations). Spotify offers a free 30-day trial of its Spotify premium service for $ 10 a month (listening and radio stations on demand). Both services also offer an annual membership discount.

Winner: Spotify

costs

While Spotify may offer better options for freebie chasers, Pandora’s $ 5 a month price level is an unbeatable option for those who want to listen to high quality, ad-free music but don’t have the scratches of the full $ 10 a month pay. Families up to six years old can sign up for any service for $ 15 a month. Students and, in the case of Pandora, military veterans receive significant discounts.

Both Spotify and Pandora offer regular promotions for a maximum of $ 1 for a period of three months, so you have more than enough leeway to see everything they have to offer. You will regularly see promotions related to device purchases and other companies, e.g. B. the free Spotify for six months that you receive as an AT&T subscriber. Pandora doesn’t do that much by far in this regard, but occasionally you’ll see reasonable offers.

With very little deviation from the music streaming price playbook that everyone else seems to be following, this should be a wash. That said, if you want to work ad-free with Spotify, you’ll have to pay at least $ 10 a month, which gives Pandora an automatic win.

Winner: Pandora

User interface and experience

While both platforms look and feel great on smartphones, tablets, and desktops, it should be noted that the user experience is different between the services. Pandora offers three different methods for playing music: a mobile application for Android or iOS, a player in the browser or a downloadable desktop program (only Pandora Plus or Premium). With a user-friendly interface and intuitive controls, each version offers the same overall experience. Users also have the option of sorting radio stations either alphabetically or by date for quick access.

Regardless of how you listen, you have access to background information on the currently playing artist, lyrics, lists of similar artists, and links that users can use to quickly buy a song they like, not to mention how cool it is is all properties of the track as defined in the Music Genome Project. In the “Browse” and “My Stations” sections, you can quickly switch between “Listen” and “Discover”.

You can also control Pandora with your voice from your phone – without Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri or hands. (Note that Pandora also supports Alexa.) Commands such as “Hey, Pandora, play something fantastic”, “Hey, Pandora, thumbs up for this song” and “Hey, Pandora, pause” all work as soon as you activate Pandora’s voice assistant Function on iOS or Android.

Spotify also offers three main apps – web, desktop and mobile for Android or iOS – and each one has an incredibly elegant user interface. The desktop version works like iTunes (but is clearer), which means that most users should find easy and intuitive navigation. When you search for music using the program’s search bar, Google-like results are displayed and artists, songs or albums are automatically generated as you type. In both mobile versions, the bottom navigation bar contains three tabs – Start, Search and your library – in which everything is located. Whether it’s new music or what you’re jamming every day, you’re always just a few steps away from finding it.

Occasional surfing usually takes place on the “Home” tab. There, users can access newly released music, daily curated music playlists, and podcasts while the Discover tab has been disabled to include all personalized recommendations in the search interface. The company has also developed its radio-style algorithm and added a feature called Endless Artist Radio, which is personalized playlists based on your listening history.

There’s no denying that Spotify offers users a more complete user experience, and its solid platform and sleek user interface make it an even more attractive option. Pandora isn’t a fool – and its hands-free voice control is pretty nifty – but Spotify is the queen here.

Winner: Spotify

Third Party Integration

We talked about mobile and desktop apps above, but what about other platforms? Both Spotify and Pandora can be easily integrated into vehicles, TVs, intelligent speakers, game consoles, wearables and other computer systems and connected devices, as well as in various third-party GPS and training apps. However, Spotify deserves the advantage because its range extends a little further. While both Spotify and Pandora have Xbox One apps, you can only find them on PlayStation 4, for example. Spotify’s Connect function makes using and booting these integrations much more enjoyable. You can start listening on the desktop and seamlessly switch to mobile devices when you’re on the go, keeping your place in the tracks and playlists.

Winner: Spotify

Other information

Place: If you’re not based in the United States, ignore Pandora completely – it’s only available in the states after support in Oceania has ended. On the other hand, Spotify is available in a variety of countries.

Compatibility: As Wi-Fi enabled smart speakers become more popular, consider whether your favorite speaker is natively compatible with Spotify or Pandora. Popular smart speakers like Sonos One and Amazon Echo support both Spotify Connect and Pandora Everywhere via WiFi. Here is a full list of Spotify devices and a full list of Pandora devices. Keep in mind that a paid account is often required to integrate with devices such as smart speakers. So don’t forget to check the fine print when shopping.

Conclusion

Although Pandora has existed for almost twice as long, it can’t keep up with Spotify’s impressive versatility and ease of use, although it may be due to the evolution of the Music Genome project. The introduction of Pandora Premium opened a new area for the service and made it usable among the outstanding music streamers. However, Pandora is currently catching up and is pretty far behind. Spotify offers better social features, better apps and more value for your wallet. If you’re always looking to broaden your musical horizons and love the powerful radio listening experience, Pandora is the most sensible investment, but it doesn’t beat Spotify.

Overall Winner: Spotify

