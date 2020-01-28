[Photo via Unsplash / Zarak Khan]

If you’ve noticed a growing trend among artists to add vertical videos in a loop Spotify songs you can see it appear a lot more than the company partnered with Instagram.

According to Tech Crunch, artists who have Canvas videos will be able to share them directly on their Instagram stories to reach fans in new ways.

Artists who are currently allowed to use Canvas will have a feature added to their app to be able to share their songs on Instagram as they did before, but now they will present vertical videos as the background for their stories.

Fans who view Canvas stories on Instagram will also not count towards the total number of views to distort the statistics.

For the time being, the feature will only be available to Apple users with an upcoming Android feature.

The new feature aims to highlight new Canvas content from artists to their fans who would not otherwise discover these videos long after they were added.

The streaming service claims that Canvas helps increase the number of artists by up to 200%. They also say it helps boost overall feeds, backups and visits to artist profiles.

Although the company has implemented a number of features inspired by social media, it does not intend to make the application a new social media. Rather, they intend to help artists find new ways to connect with fans and constantly create new content.

At the moment, not everyone on Spotify is able to download Canvas videos. They have a waiting list to join groups and musicians who can register here.

What do you think of coupling Spotify with Instagram to allow cross-sharing of Canvas videos on stories? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

