Spotify subscribers 2x Apple Music, also with large podcast messages

Spotify subscribers rose 29% year over year in the last quarter of 2019, the company reports. It now has 124 million premium members, compared to the last reported figure of 60 million by Apple Music.

Spotify assumes that it will be between 126 and 131 million euros by the end of the current quarter. While price promotions have played a role, podcasts also play an increasingly important role …

Reuters reports that some of these premium subscribers either pay nothing or receive a discounted price thanks to promotions.

Spotify ran several advertising campaigns during the quarter, including one with the introductory “3 months with us” offer for new users and a recovery offer for returning customers.

However, podcasts are part of the company’s secret of success.

Spotify, which banned political advertising before the US presidential election, has also gained loyal followers of podcasts such as “The Joe Budden Podcast” and “My Favorite Murder” while earning advertising money.

And Vox reports big news in this regard: the fourth takeover of the podcast company.

Spotify makes another large-budget purchase to get a head start in the growing podcast industry: The streaming music company has signed an agreement to purchase The Ringer, the podcast-oriented media company owned by Bill Simmons.

Spotify plans to hire Simmons and all of its approximately 90 employees. Most of these people work on The Ringers’ website, which deals with sports and culture, and Spotify intends to keep the website up and running.

But what Spotify really expects from the deal is Simmons’ ability to create podcasts, including its Bill Simmons podcast, and about 30 other titles that range from an NBA chat show to a title to watch again dedicated to old films […]

“With the wrestler, we’re basically getting the new ESPN,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Recode in an interview after the deal was announced. “What [Simmons] has achieved in just a few years is nothing short of extraordinary … It is not just his own podcast, but his entire network that is doing really well. He is a talent magnet.”

Apple remains the podcast leader, but does not plan to monetize the medium.

Apple has not tried to make money from podcasts itself, and the ads that listeners hear when playing podcasts on Apple’s devices and apps are not cut off.

While Apple has expressed interest in funding some exclusive podcasts to serve as marketing for its Apple TV + service, Apple managers believe the company is unlikely to keep up with today’s version of the podcast industry , This is because most podcasts are free and ad-dependent, and Apple occupies a privacy position that makes it difficult to assert itself in ad-financed industries.

However, Spotify is becoming increasingly important. Last year, a playlist for your daily podcasts was added to bring up shows that may be of interest to individual subscribers.

It was recently announced that Amazon Music has a subscriber base close to that of Apple Music. However, Apple typically only announces every 10 million milestone, so the company could potentially get closer to 70 million.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jHeb1AUqLw [/ embed]