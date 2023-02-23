Does Spotify show who listens to your podcast?

As we see a significant rise in the popularity of podcasts, there’s also an increase in the number of creators, influencers, and people from creative fields turning into podcasters. Well, it is not necessary to be famous to start a podcast; anyone with a good knowledge of a certain niche and oratory skills can start a podcast and become successful. If you are wondering if Spotify shows who listens to your podcasts, you are at the right place.

Check out this article to know:

Spotify allows podcasters to access the data of how well the podcast is doing. This data includes the total number of streams, the number of people who have rated them, the location of the listeners, and the number of unique listeners. Spotify also allows its podcasters to sort out the listeners according to age, gender, and location, which helps them analyze their growth.

To access this data, podcasters must start with Spotify for Podcasters and enter the statistics dashboard. On the statistics dashboard, there will be four differentiated data which include the following:

Starts: Number of people who clicked on the podcast but did not necessarily finish listening to the whole episode. This data includes random clicks or clicking while scrolling on Spotify.

Under these numbers is a segregated list of all the episodes that comprise any podcast. Podcasters will be able to track the performance of each and every episode based on Starts, Streams, and Listeners. This data can further help podcasters to compare the performance of all the episodes.

For a clear perspective, an ‘Audience Tab’ breaks down the total number of listeners based on age, gender, and demographics. This data helps podcasters to understand their audience and serve them better.

All these numbers are a great way to analyze a Podcast’s growth based on various mentioned factors. Working on these areas will ensure the podcasts’ growth and success.

Follow these tips to make your podcast more engaging:

1. Understand your audience

This is one of the most important factors that decide the fate of your podcast. If you deliver what your target audience has been looking for, your podcast will surely be a hit among them. Do not forget to look at the stats of your podcast; these stats include the total number of followers, listeners, and streams and help you to segregate your audience based on their age, gender, and location. You can also make use of surveys to research your niche and the audience you have been trying to target.

2. Work on your USP

Since podcasts have gained popularity recently, there has been a significant rise in the number of podcasts. It is less likely to grow if your podcast lacks USP and fails to stand out from competing ones. Therefore, working on elements that make your episodes unique, interesting, and informational is important.

3. Engage your audience

Engage your audience in your podcast by asking them for their valuable feedback, comments, and suggestions. Doing so will help you as a podcaster to build a community and ultimately make your listeners feel valued. You also give them shoutouts, share their inputs and if possible, invite them to your podcast as a guest or a co-host for s special episode.

4. Consistency is the key

Here, consistency is the key to your podcast’s engagement. Plan a timetable and stick to it whenever your podcast goes live. This not only makes your dashboard look organized but will also create some eagerness in the minds of your followers.

5. Improving skills

Before recording your podcast, pen down a script so that you do not fumble while actually recording your podcast. Include interesting elements in your script that keep the audience hooked until the end. Remember that the first impression is the last; keep your introduction short and engaging. Do add some music so that the podcast sounds pleasant.

How to get sponsors?

1. Reach out to brands

This is one of the best ways to get a sponsor for your podcast. If you have recently come up with a podcast, this technique might be the best one for you, where you and your sponsor can make a mutual decision about the sponsorship deal.

2. Joining a podcast network

Some podcast networks list podcasts on their platform and allow sponsors to browse through and choose podcasts they might be interested in collaborating with.

3. Make use of podcast directories

Podcast directors like Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcasts can help you find the right sponsors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can you see if someone listens to your podcast on Spotify?

Spotify does not allow podcasters to see who listens to the podcast but allows access to data. This data includes the total number of listeners, starts, streams, and followers. Spotify also has an ‘Audience Tab’ that breaks down the listeners based on age, gender, and location.

2. Can I be anonymous on my podcast?

Since having a podcast requires a lot of elements and some personal information, you cannot be completely anonymous on your podcast.

3. Can your Spotify followers see what you listen to?

If you have turned on the ‘Share my listening activity’ on the settings tab, your followers can see what you are listening to.

4. Can an introvert do a podcast?

Well, it’s not easy for introverts to do a podcast, but if that person stays adamant about working towards it, the road to the podcast will be smooth.

Conclusion

We hope this article helped you understand that Spotify allows access to podcasters of o data, which includes a breakdown of the total number of downloads, streams, listeners, and followers.

