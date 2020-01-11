Loading...

The differences between music streaming services may seem fairly small, but an artist’s publications regarding payments she receives from Apple Music and Spotify highlights the differences in remuneration on the various platforms.

Independent cellist Zoë Keating explains to Business Insider the different rates that each platform pays him to highlight the amounts of streaming fees for those who often don’t know otherwise.

Keating has offered a breakdown of its royalty payments and although it is the most popular on Spotify, it makes the least money.

She earns $ 0.012 per Apple Music stream and approximately $ 0.003 per Spotify stream after deducting distribution fees.

Although the musician is the least broadcast on iHeartRadio, she makes the most of the broadcast on the platform at $ 0.017.

Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music also paid Keating more per stream than other services, but it was broadcast most often on Spotify and Pandora.

Although Keating earned four times more per stream on Apple Music compared to Spotify, Spotify is the one that gets the most attention. His annual payments were $ 6,800 from Spotify and $ 5,800 from Apple Music.

Some streams are subscriptions, others are free, so the rate per stream varies, but this is the average rate per stream that a DIY artist without label registers in each streaming service in 2019

Apple Music $ 0.012

Tide $ 0.011

Amazon $ 0.008

Deezer $ 0.004

Spotify $ 0.003

– Zoe Keating (@zoecello) January 10, 2020

Currently, Spotify pays by adding up all its revenues and dividing them according to the quantity of each artist broadcast. This payment system obviously favors popular artists rather than independent musicians.

An alternative system discussed in the Business Insider article describes a more user-centric system. Basically, if a user pays their $ 9.99 a month and listens to only one artist on the streaming service, that artist will receive 100% of that profit.

What do you think of the pay rates for the streaming service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

