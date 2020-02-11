Spotify launches ‘walled garden’ app Spotify Kids for millions more users

A few months after the launch in a few smaller markets, Spotify launches the beta of its Spotify Kids app in Australia and the UK.

Spotify Kids is a “walled garden”, “designed for safety”: an ad-free and seemingly algorithm-free environment that is separate from the main Spotify app. Each piece of content in the app – whether it’s pop-pop, stories or lullabies – is checked individually to make sure it’s age-appropriate and everything is sorted into playlists compiled by people.

The app itself is free, but signing up is only available for users who pay for a Premium Family subscription, so it is not supported by advertisements. And the company says children’s data is fully encrypted – the only personal information entered at registration is their first name (or nickname) and, if they wish, their birthday so that they receive special messages and a playlist on the day .

The interface for younger children has softer, rounder images.

If Spotify is Lego, this is Duplo: fewer pieces, rounded edges, less complexity. Spotify Kids looks different from the main app, with a scrolling main interface consisting of a stream of large, colorful tiles that children can tap to explore playlists centered around artists, moods, activities (from gaming to homework), movies, and TV .

Parents select at installation whether each individual profile is for a parent or younger child, with different content buckets for each. Kids can add “heart” songs to an offline favorite list, just like in the main app, and they can also choose from a selection of color themes and cute animated monster avatars.

Tag yourself, I am Finger-guns Mustache Dude.

Older kids get hit pop artists and playlists – Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are generally approved by kids, although not all lyrics would reach the editors – as well as collections from Disney and Nickelodeon and other content partners. Children from 3 years old get their own sandbox with audio content to play in, with lullabies, stories and children’s songs on important topics such as dinosaurs and space.

It is very different – almost like the design! – on the creepy, unfiltered and disturbing free for anyone who has changed children’s YouTube experiences. (YouTube Kids itself was launched as a sort of walled garden, with all content in the app on the white list.)

The app has been available in this beta version since October 2019 for users in Ireland and rolled out the next month in Denmark, Sweden and New Zealand. Although some reviews praise the ease of navigation for its young users, the reality is that with only about 6,000 items in the library, compared to the 30 million plus in the main app, children who are used to access what they want on Spotify ( and their parents) find it frustrating. It’s an independent app, so parents can’t move existing family playlists to Spotify Kids, nor can they whitelist content that has not been approved by the editor, so their children can listen to things they don’t know and already enjoy find. (Hey, if you want to explain what Ariana’s “Side to Side” actually means to your seven-year-old, go for your life.)

Spotify says more content will be added as the five-month-old app continues to roll out, as well as more customization and filtering options for parents.

A little feedback: maybe adults also want a composite playlist of songs about dinosaurs, Spotify. Just a thought.

