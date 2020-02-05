Spotify doubles Apple in subscribers and builds up its podcast empire

On Wednesday, Spotify unveiled its latest earnings report and rest assured, the company still rules music streaming services with twice the subscribers to Apple Music. But it also falls behind podcasts quickly.

The last quarter was Spotify’s fastest growing in terms of subscriptions. With a 29 percent increase in subscribers compared to the same period last year, Spotify now has 124 million premium subscribers compared to the 60 million that Apple last reported.

Although Spotify expects a financial loss in the first quarter of 2020, it also predicts continued growth in monthly active users and premium subscribers.

More importantly, Spotify grows where it matters. As the number of podcast listeners continues to grow in the US, podcast usage on Spotify is also increasing. Compared to the same period last year, Spotify saw 200 percent more podcast streaming hours in the last quarter.

This may have to do with the fact that Spotify is making progress in the podcast game.

In 2019, Spotify collaborated with the Obamas production company and took over podcast companies Gimlet, Anchor and Parcast. It will be added to that list in 2020.

On Tuesday, Spotify announced that it is buying The Ringer, the podcast-focused online media company from sports writer Bill Simmons, of which Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content Officer of Spotify said the company supports with his “full power.”

Although the Voxnest company of podcast solutions reports that Apple remains the most popular app for podcasts, Spotify distinguishes itself in an important area: original podcasts.

Spotify debuted in 2018 with its first original podcast and has since revealed even more. But Recode reported that Apple executives said that “it is unlikely to compete in the current version of the podcast industry,” because the ad-supported model contradicts Apple’s privacy policy.

Nevertheless, rumors from July 2019 claimed that Apple would finance exclusive podcasts produced by other media companies. But it only recently began to discuss the idea of ​​creating original podcasts related to its programs on Apple TV +.

From 2019, 51 percent of Americans over the age of 12 claimed to have listened to podcasts. And by betting on more podcasts, Spotify seems convinced that the market will help them increase their streaming dominance over Apple.

