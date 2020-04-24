Sportstar Archives: Sachin is a joy to behold

Sachin will only make you happy if you are a cricket fan. You can be respectful

Worship, adore and love Him. But if you are against a player, you are most afraid of him.

Sachin is not a complicated character. It is easy to understand him as a man and later as a cricketer. A contest winner, he accepts all the challenges ahead of him. Despite his achievements at such a young age, he is humble. The Bombay boy is only 25.

Fearing champion bowler Wasim Akram has once described Tendulkar as “the best batting armor”. Pakistan was amazed at the extent of the strokes that this little dynamite could make remarkably easy. “You can’t keep quiet about him,” Akram joked.

Yes, you can’t keep quiet. His involvement with cricket is complete and his batting art is unparalleled. In honor of some of the best batsmen we have ever seen, Tendulkar stands out for his intensity when it comes to the crease. His dominion was thus fulfilled. “It is scary to think that Sachin will win. “I look forward to seeing him play two years from now, as he matures into his batting style,” Greg Chappell said on the eve of the Coca-Cola Cup Final in Sharjah.

Quality to dominate

The list of brilliant and aggressive batsmen who entertained the crowd at different times is long. Don Bradman and Viv Richards are remembered for the supremacy they enjoyed in all kinds of Belards. This quality of domination has made Bradman and Richards the best batsman of their kind. Now Sachin is on the verge of joining such an elite company.

The fate of the team meant that Bradman never had a difficult job to bear. Neither did Richards. The duo thrived among a successful group of batsmen, but the evolution of Sachin was hard. Although Mohammad Azharuddin and the late Sourav Ganguly kept the pressure off him, he was often left alone with responsibility.

“India must win,” his philosophy is. This commitment is what makes Sachin a fierce opponent and a successful batsman. When the team loses, his heart leaps. Needless to say, Sachin is brave. He is absolutely fearless. He knows that this quality is the best for him. Sachin enjoys what he does. You cannot persuade him to do what you want. Depending on how he feels at the moment, he may defend or break the ball. The way he studied and then impressed Shane Warne in Sharjah is just a sample of his class and excellence.

Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman at their home in Adelaide on August 27, 1998 It was Bradman’s 90th birthday. – AP

He is the best batsman in the world at the moment. Wants to get his wicket. It keeps him alive, because he is one of the best people in the business, ”Warne said two days before Hurricane Sachin’s tornado in Sharjah. They call him “brilliant” and “explosive”. He has no doubt. But this little man is unique. No batsman can read a bowler as fast as Sachin does. He often plays third, with two shots per ball.

“I have to play my shots. That’s my natural game. If I don’t play a few strokes in an over, I’m very upset, ”he told the SportsStar in Sharjah, where he set a very high standard for himself.

Patriotism

Tendulkar has shown loyalty to the captain in every run he has scored since being dismissed from the captaincy. Evidence of his devotion to the team; After all, that immense sense of patriotism often contributes to his success. “I always dreamed that India would win,” he proudly tells you.

Tendulkar’s appetite for goals is astounding. In each match, he draws a set of things to be achieved, nothing more than failures breaks him, yet he does not reveal his frustration publicly.

You cannot defeat Sachin in the Battle of the Wits. Warne and Michael Kasprowicz tried it out in Sharjah. Kasprowicz looks at him more and Sachin punishes Ozzy harshly. The beauty of his batting is pleasing to even the common man.

He finds batting very ridiculous. With just one wave of the bat, he can send the ball sizzling with the grass and the timing and placement is great. He gave batting a new dimension. Such dominance will break the heart of the best blers. I will never be tired of seeing this amazing batsman, ”Asif Iqbal said after India’s victory in Sharjah.

“The sky is the limit of this man. He has not batted like this since I saw him. He was very good to Australians, ”said Azharuddin, a happy man.

There is something special about Sachin’s batsmanship. So calm and civilized but bold and explosive. He likes to take on the heroes; Much better. He loves to spoil the rich and the talented, and in the process falls into the treasure chest of Indian cricket.

Run-making is more accurate today than in the days of Bradman, Crompton, Pollock, Sobers and Merchant. Anyway, for the current generation of fans who haven’t seen the above, Sachin remains Bradman, Pollock and Sobers.

Unsurprisingly, Tendulkar has graduated as one of the most prolific players in international cricket and is hailed as the “best batsman” in today’s business. But fans are looking forward to the dawn of that glorious day, and he will be glorified forever. When Sachin Tendulkar gains the fortitude of Don Bradman and the destructive power of Viv Richards, the day does not seem far away.

This article was first published in the May 9, 1998, issue of Sportstar.

