– GIRL BASKETBALL
Newell-Fonda 100 Südosttal 30 F
Denison-Schleswig 57 CB St. Albert 54 F
Dakota Valley 50 Tri-Valley 47 F
Logan-Magnolia 44 Treynor 35 F
South Sioux City 58 Omaha Gross 55 F
West Pt-Beemer 68 Twin River 37 F
Vermillion 54 Garretson 44 F
Oakland-Craig 40 N. Bend Central 39 F
MMC / RU 47 Akron-Westfield 46 F
CAM 57 Ar-We-Va 50 F
CWC 69 Bloomfield 21 F
Ord 57 Boone Central / NG 53 F
Beresford 54 Canton 21 F
S.C. East 49 CBTJ 41 F
Elkhorn Valley 70 Creighton 42 F
Wakefield-Allen 64 Emerson-Hubbard 23 F
Boyden-Hull 57 George-Little Rock 42 F
Crofton 74 Hartington-N’castle 32 F
CBAL 43 Le Mars 26 F
Clarkson-Leigh 50 Lutheran N’east 45 F
SL St. Mary 41 Manson-NW-Web 30 F
Sheldon 59 MOC-FV 46 F
Westwood 64 MVAO / COU 31 F
Woodbury Central 49 Ridge View 42 F
Lawton-Bronson 53 River Valley 25 F
Okoboji 75 Rock Valley 49 F
Sgt.Bluff-Luton 59 S.C. West 47 F.
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58 Sioux Center 57 F
West Sioux 51 South O’Brien 33 F
Western Christian 48 Spencer 30 F
Unit Christian 49 Spirit Lake 42 F
Cherokee 86 Storm Lake 50 F
Hinton 67 Trinity Christian 32 F
Homer 81 Walthill 37 F
Hartington CC 51 Wayne 40 F
GT / RA 53 WB Mallard 44 F
Center of Lyon 44 West Lyon 40 F
Kingsley-Pierson 68 West Monona 61 F
–BOYS BASKETBALL
Dakota Valley 76 Tri-Valley 56 F
Newell-Fonda 62 Südosttal 61 F
MMC / RU 76 Akron-Westfield 56 F
Ostsack Grafschaft 63 Alta-Aurelia 46 F
S.C. East 74 CBTJ 40 F
West Lyon 56 Center of Lyon 47 F
Wakefield 62 Emerson-Hubbard 10 F
Boyden-Hull 79 George-Little Rock 41 F
Gehlen catholic 64 H-M-S 42 F
Wayne 59 Hartington CC 48 F
Walthill 70 Homer 56 F
CBAL 58 Le Mars 48 F
Kingsley-Pierson 63 MMC / RU 59 F
Lawton-Bronson 50 River Valley 45 F
Bishop Heelan 72 S.C. North 55 F
Sgt.Bluff-Luton 62 S.C. West 50 F.
MOC-FV 73 Sheldon 58 F
Sioux Center 57 Sibley-Ocheyedan 39 F
Central Calhoun 57 Sioux Central 50 F
Manson-NW Web. 55 SL St. Mary’s 43 F
West Sioux 83 South O’Brien 65 F
Ralston 80 South Sioux City 62 F
Western Christian 77 Spencer 31 F
Unit Christian 68 Spirit Lake 65 F
Hinton 63 Trinity Christian 55 F
Wausa 49 Winside 14 F
Exira-EHK 52 Woodbine 50 F
Ridge View 51 Woodbury Central 33 F
Winnebago 61 Wynot 57 F / OT
– MEN’S BASKET BALL
Wayne State 73 Minnesota State 71 F
– WOMEN’S BASKET BALL
UNI 47 Bradley 61 F
Xavier 55 Creighton 62 F
Drake 69 Illinois State 67 F / OT
IPFW 25 South Dakota 79 F
North Dakota State 52 State of South Dakota 60 F
Wayne State 69 Minnesota State 79 F
–COLLEGE WRESTLING
Penn State 20 Nebraska 18 F
Ohio State 10 Iowa 24 F
–USHL
Sioux City 6 Lincoln 3 F
