– GIRL BASKETBALL

Newell-Fonda 100 Südosttal 30 F

Denison-Schleswig 57 CB St. Albert 54 F

Dakota Valley 50 Tri-Valley 47 F

Logan-Magnolia 44 Treynor 35 F

South Sioux City 58 Omaha Gross 55 F

West Pt-Beemer 68 Twin River 37 F

Vermillion 54 Garretson 44 F

Oakland-Craig 40 N. Bend Central 39 F

MMC / RU 47 Akron-Westfield 46 F

CAM 57 Ar-We-Va 50 F

CWC 69 Bloomfield 21 F

Ord 57 Boone Central / NG 53 F

Beresford 54 Canton 21 F

S.C. East 49 CBTJ 41 F

Elkhorn Valley 70 Creighton 42 F

Wakefield-Allen 64 Emerson-Hubbard 23 F

Boyden-Hull 57 George-Little Rock 42 F

Crofton 74 Hartington-N’castle 32 F

CBAL 43 Le Mars 26 F

Clarkson-Leigh 50 Lutheran N’east 45 F

SL St. Mary 41 Manson-NW-Web 30 F

Sheldon 59 MOC-FV 46 F

Westwood 64 MVAO / COU 31 F

Woodbury Central 49 Ridge View 42 F

Lawton-Bronson 53 River Valley 25 F

Okoboji 75 Rock Valley 49 F

Sgt.Bluff-Luton 59 S.C. West 47 F.

Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​58 Sioux Center 57 F

West Sioux 51 South O’Brien 33 F

Western Christian 48 Spencer 30 F

Unit Christian 49 Spirit Lake 42 F

Cherokee 86 Storm Lake 50 F

Hinton 67 Trinity Christian 32 F

Homer 81 Walthill 37 F

Hartington CC 51 Wayne 40 F

GT / RA 53 WB Mallard 44 F

Center of Lyon 44 West Lyon 40 F

Kingsley-Pierson 68 West Monona 61 F

–BOYS BASKETBALL

Dakota Valley 76 Tri-Valley 56 F

Newell-Fonda 62 Südosttal 61 F

MMC / RU 76 Akron-Westfield 56 F

Ostsack Grafschaft 63 Alta-Aurelia 46 F

S.C. East 74 CBTJ 40 F

West Lyon 56 Center of Lyon 47 F

Wakefield 62 Emerson-Hubbard 10 F

Boyden-Hull 79 George-Little Rock 41 F

Gehlen catholic 64 H-M-S 42 F

Wayne 59 Hartington CC 48 F

Walthill 70 Homer 56 F

CBAL 58 Le Mars 48 F

Kingsley-Pierson 63 MMC / RU 59 F

Lawton-Bronson 50 River Valley 45 F

Bishop Heelan 72 S.C. North 55 F

Sgt.Bluff-Luton 62 S.C. West 50 F.

MOC-FV 73 Sheldon 58 F

Sioux Center 57 Sibley-Ocheyedan ​​39 F

Central Calhoun 57 Sioux Central 50 F

Manson-NW Web. 55 SL St. Mary’s 43 F

West Sioux 83 South O’Brien 65 F

Ralston 80 South Sioux City 62 F

Western Christian 77 Spencer 31 F

Unit Christian 68 Spirit Lake 65 F

Hinton 63 Trinity Christian 55 F

Wausa 49 Winside 14 F

Exira-EHK 52 Woodbine 50 F

Ridge View 51 Woodbury Central 33 F

Winnebago 61 Wynot 57 F / OT

– MEN’S BASKET BALL

Wayne State 73 Minnesota State 71 F

– WOMEN’S BASKET BALL

UNI 47 Bradley 61 F

Xavier 55 Creighton 62 F

Drake 69 Illinois State 67 F / OT

IPFW 25 South Dakota 79 F

North Dakota State 52 State of South Dakota 60 F

Wayne State 69 Minnesota State 79 F

–COLLEGE WRESTLING

Penn State 20 Nebraska 18 F

Ohio State 10 Iowa 24 F

–USHL

Sioux City 6 Lincoln 3 F

