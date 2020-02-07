Sports Rorts on Steroids have smuggled $ 150 million into coalition seats

Anthony Albanese has described a $ 150 million program that has pumped money into swimming pools in the coalition’s frontier seats as “steroid sport.”

The multi-million dollar sports program for women did not include any applications or tenders.

The ABC announced on Friday that the vast majority of the funds went to 11 swimming pools in coalition seats before the 2019 federal elections.

In fact, $ 60 million – or 40 percent of the available funds – went to just two liberal seats: the ultra-marginal corangamite that the Liberal Party ultimately lost to Labor and the marginal seat of Attorney General Christian Porter in Western Australia, Pearce.

“What we have seen here is a program without guidelines, a $ 150 million tax money that has been misused for political purposes. The only guidelines were the election card and the government’s political interests,” said the opposition leader on Friday ,

A spokesman for Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the so-called “Female Facilities and Water Safety Stream” had fulfilled campaign promises and that funding and contractual agreements with program participants had not yet been completed.

In addition, Labor announced at least $ 250 million for community and sports projects during the campaign, the spokesman said.

The ABC’s investigation into the program came after former Sports Secretary Bridget McKenzie was forced to resign from the coalition’s front bank after weeks of turmoil over the running of a $ 100 million sports grant program.

Last month it was also announced that in the last federal election, nearly half of the councils that the Morrison government would consider eligible for a $ 1 million drought subsidy did not meet funding criteria.

FFWSS was originally created as a performance-based sports scholarship program for local clubs that needed to modernize facilities to attract women.

“The main goal is to ensure that locker rooms and other facilities exist across the country to encourage girls and women to participate in the sport,” Morrison said when he launched in March.

Later in the campaign, Senator McKenzie, then sports minister, spoke of the need for women’s sports facilities and said the government had “found an additional $ 150 million specifically for female changing rooms in response to this need.”

However, the FFWSS program provided $ 120 million to 14 pools that occupied all of the coalition’s seats at the time of the 2019 election.

Allocations under the program. The coalition held all of these seats in the election with the exception of Corangamite. Source: ABC

After the announcement was published in a local newspaper four weeks before the election, the city council on the outskirts of Corangamite’s Victorian headquarters found that $ 20 million would be available to build an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

An additional $ 10 million was allocated to a second electoral water center, which was then held by Liberal Sarah Henderson with only a few votes.

“If the prime minister hadn’t included this money in the budget, it wouldn’t have happened,” she said at the time.

More than a year later, the feasibility studies for both projects have just begun and a pool is no longer being built.

Pearce, which the Liberals feared would be lost by Labor, had pledged $ 30 million under the program, including $ 25 million for the Ellenbrook Pools and Recreation Center.

Greg Blood, a former employee of the sports commission and historian of sports policy, told ABC that both Labor and the coalition used sport for campaigns, but the coalition did more effectively in competitive voters.

“My concern is that announcements about election funding circumvent the need for evidence-based decision-making on municipal sports facilities,” he said.

“Financing facilities are unlikely to deliver optimal results without identifying needs.”

-with agencies