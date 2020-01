Sports on the air: here are the games on television and radio for the week of January 12 to 18 – Deseret News

Sunday January 12, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Michigan St. in Purdue, CBS, 10 a.m.

Wichita Street in UConn, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Women: Kentucky in Florida, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Women: Maryland in Michigan, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Women: St. John’s at DePaul, FS1, 11 a.m.

Women: Texas, West Virginia, AT&T SportsNet, 11 a.m.

Ligue G: Raptors 905 at Skyhawks, NBA TV, noon

Women: George Washington at Fordham, CBSSN, noon

Women: Oklahoma St. in Baylor, ESPNU, noon

Women: Oregon to Arizona, Pac-12, noon

Women: UCF in Cincinnati, ESPN2, noon

Women: USC in Utah, Pac-12 Mountain, noon

Jazz at Wizards, AT&T SportsNet, 1:30 p.m.

Memphis in South Florida, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Women: Oregon St. to Arizona St., Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Women: VCU in Saint Louis, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Women: Rhode Island to Davidson, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Utah, Colorado, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Women: South Florida at Tulsa, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Women: UCLA in Colorado, Pac-12 Mountain, 4:30 p.m. (delay)

Women: Stanford in Cal, Pac-12, 6 p.m.

Arizona to Oregon St., FS1, 8 p.m.

GOLF

South African Open, GOLF, 2 hrs

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, GOLF, noon

Sony Open, GOLF, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTIC

Minnesota to Denver, ALT, 2 p.m.

Rue Boise at UCLA, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

HOCKEY

AHL: Monsters at Phantoms, NHLN, 1 p.m.

Maple Leafs at Panthers, NHLN, 5 p.m.

NFL

Texans at Chiefs, CBS, 1 p.m.

Seahawks at Packers, Fox, 4:45 p.m.

RUGBY

Leinster vs Lyon, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

SKI

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing: FIS World Cup, NBCSN, 11 p.m.

SOCCER

Bournemouth c. Watford, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Fiorentina vs SPAL, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Women: USC in Utah, AM-700, noon

Jazz at Wizards, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 1:30 p.m.

Utah, Colorado, AM-700, 4 p.m.

NFL

Seahawks at Packers, AM-1280 / FM-97.5, 5 p.m.

Monday January 13, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Boston U. to Loyola (Md.), CBSSN, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL COLLEGE

LSU vs Clemson, ESPN, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, GOLF, noon

NHL

Bruins at Flyers, NHLN, 5 p.m.

RADIO

FOOTBALL COLLEGE

LSU vs Clemson, AM-700, 6 p.m.

ECHL

Grizzlies against the Americans, AM-1370, 6 p.m.

Tuesday January 14, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Nebraska to Ohio St., FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Duke at Clemson, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Mississippi to Florida, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Davidson, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Jazz at Nets, AT&T SportsNet, 5:30 p.m.

Rockets at Grizzlies, NBA TV, 6 p.m.

VCU in Dayton, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

DePaul to Villanova, FS1, 6.30 p.m.

TCU in West Virginia, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Kansas to Oklahoma, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Maryland Wisconsin, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Wyoming Nevada, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Mavericks at Warriors, NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego St. to Fresno St., ESPN2, 9 p.m.

GOLF

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, GOLF, noon

HOCKEY

Hockey Champions League: Djurgardens at Mountfield HK, NHLN, 10 a.m.

Hockey Champions League: Indians at Lulea, NHLN, 12:30 p.m.

Wild at Penguins, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Stars in Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Jazz at Nets, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 5.30 p.m.

ECHL

Grizzlies against the Americans, AM-1370, 6 p.m.

Wednesday January 15, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

St. Francis (Pa.) Fairleigh Dickinson, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall in Butler, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Creighton in Georgetown, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Miami to North Carolina St., AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Nets at 76ers, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Tennessee to Georgia, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Virginia at Florida St., ESPN2, 5 p.m.

St. John’s in Providence, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn in Alabama, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

EMS in Houston, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at the Temple, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Rockets, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

San Jose St. at UNLV, AT&T SportsNet, 9 p.m.

GOLF

Great Classic Exuma of the Bahamas, GOLF, 11:30 am

Singapore Open, GOLF, 6 p.m.

HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, GOLF, 10 p.m.

NHL

Flyers at Blues, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

January 16, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Charleston Southern in Campbell, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati in Memphis, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Celtics at Bucks, TNT, 6 p.m.

Jazz at Pelicans, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion in Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Utah to Arizona, Pac-12, 6.30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky in Belmont, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Oregon to Washington St., FS1, 7 p.m.

San Diego at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Women: Stanford in Oregon, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cal at USC, Pac-12, 8:30 p.m.

Nuggets at Warriors, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. in Washington, FS1, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara to Gonzaga, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

GOLF

HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, GOLF, 4 a.m.

Diamond Resorts Champions Tournament, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Latin American Amateur Championship, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The American Express, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Singapore Open, GOLF, 8 p.m.

GYMNASTIC

Penn St. in Nebraska, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

HOCKEY

CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, 5 p.m. NHLN

Lightning at Wild, NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Sharks at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Jazz at Pelicans, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 6 p.m.

Utah to Arizona, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

NAU to SUU, AM-590, 7 p.m.

New Mexico Street in Utah Valley, AM-960, 7 p.m.

San Diego at BYU, AM-1160 / FM-102.7, 7 p.m.

Rue Weber at rue Idaho, AM-1430, 7 p.m.

Friday January 17, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Bulls at 76, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Dayton in Saint Louis, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Furman in Wofford, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin to Michigan St., FS1, 5 p.m.

Women: Utah, Colorado, Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

Tournament of Champions Bass Pro Shops, semi-finals, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Michigan to Iowa, FS1, 7 p.m.

Trail Blazers at Mavericks, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Women: UCLA at USC, Pac-12, 8:30 p.m.

Women: Cal at Oregon St., Pac-12, 11:30 p.m. (late)

GOLF

HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, GOLF, 1 a.m.

Diamond Resorts Champions Tournament, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Latin American Amateur Championship, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The American Express, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Singapore Open, GOLF, 11:30 p.m.

GYMNASTIC

Oklahoma to Alabama, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

North Dakota to Miami (Ohio), CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.

Penguins at the Red Wings, NHLN, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan St. Wisconsin, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

TO SWIM

TYR: Knoxville, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

WINTER SPORTS

Biathlon World Cup, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Women: Utah, Colorado, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

ECHL

Tonnerre aux Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.

Saturday January 18, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Seton Hall in St. John’s, Fox, 10 a.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, AT&T SportsNet, 10 a.m.

Teams to be determined, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Teams to be determined, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Teams to be determined, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

UConn in Villanova, FS1, 10 a.m.

Women: Duquesne at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

La Salle in Rhode Island, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Auburn, Florida, CBS, 11:30 a.m.

Clemson to North Carolina St., AT&T SportsNet, noon

Marquette in Georgetown, FS1, noon

Saint-Bonaventure at VCU, CBSSN, noon

TBA, ESPN teams, noon

TBA, ESPN2 teams, noon

West Virginia to Kansas St., ESPNU, noon

Colorado to Arizona, Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Richmond to George Mason, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Clippers at Pelicans, ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Oregon to Washington, CBS, 1:45 p.m.

Colorado St. at Air Force, AT&T SportsNet, 2 p.m.

Oregon St. to Washington St., Pac-12, 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s in Pepperdine, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

Teams to be determined, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Teams to be determined, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Teams to be determined, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

George Washington at UMass, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Bucks at Nets, NBA TV, 4 p.m.

LMU in San Francisco, AT&T SportsNet, 4 p.m. (delay)

Louisville at Duke, ESPN, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Northern Iowa to Bradley, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Stanford at USC, Pac-12, 4:30 p.m.

LSU in Mississippi, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Nevada to San Diego St., CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Temple at SMU, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Women: West Virginia at Baylor, FS1, 6 p.m.

Lakers at Rockets, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

Kings at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Utah to Arizona St., Pac-12, 7 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Utah St. to Boise St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.

BOXING

PBC: Williams vs. Rosario, Fox, 6 p.m. (Preliminaries, FS1, 4:30 p.m.)

SOCCER

East-West Sanctuary Bowl, NFL, 1 p.m.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, NFL, 5 p.m.

Polynesian bowl, CBSSN, 10 p.m.

GOLF

HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship, GOLF, 1 h 30

Latin American Amateur Championship, ESPNEWS, 10 a.m.

Tournament of Champions Diamond Resorts, NBC, 1 p.m.

The American Express, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.

Singapore Open, GOLF, 11:30 p.m.

GYMNASTIC

UCLA / Utah St. at BYU, BYUtv, 6 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Supercross, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NHL

Blues at Avalanche, ALT, 1 p.m.

Blackhawks at the Maple Leafs, NHLN, 5 p.m.

RUGBY

Sale against Glasgow, NBCSN, 11 p.m.

SKI

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, NBCSN, 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Watford vs. Tottenham, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS1, 7:30 a.m.

Teams to be determined, NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Newcastle vs. Chelsea, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

TO SWIM

TYR: Knoxville, NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Colorado to Arizona, AM-700, 12:30 p.m.

Sacramento Street at SUU, AM-590, 1 p.m.

UTRGV in Utah Valley, AM-960, 2 p.m.

Kings at Jazz, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 7 p.m.

Utah to Arizona St., AM-700, 7 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, AM-1160 / FM-102.7, 8 p.m.

ECHL