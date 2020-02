Sports in the air: these are the games on TV and radio for the week of 9-15 February – Deseret News

Go to main content

clock

more arrow

No

Yes

Adobe Stock

Sunday, February 9, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Butler at Marquette, FS1, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati at UConn, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

Ladies: Boston College at Clemson, AT&T SportsNet, 10 a.m.

Ladies: Temple in South Florida, ESPNU, 10 am

Ohio St. in Wisconsin, CBS, 11 am

Ladies: Texas A&M on Mississippi St., ESPN, 11 am

Evansville at Bradley, CBSSN, afternoon

Ladies: Louisville on Syracuse, ESPN2, in the afternoon

Ladies: Texas on Texas Tech, ESPNU, in the afternoon

Ladies: Virginia Tech on North Carolina, AT&T SportsNet, in the afternoon

George Mason at UMass, NBCSN, 12.30 p.m.

Wichita St. in Houston, ESPN, 1:00 PM

Ladies: Arizona on Oregon St., Pac-12, 1:00 pm

Ladies: Utah in Washington St., Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

Celtics at Thunder, NBA TV, 1:30 PM

Valparaiso at Loyola Chicago, ESPNU, 2:00 PM

Ladies: Kentucky in Arkansas, ESPN2, 2:00 PM

Ladies: Arizona St. in Oregon, Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Washington in Washington St., ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Ladies: Colorado in Washington, Pac-12 Mountain, 4.30 pm (delay)

Jazz at Rockets, AT&T SportsNet / NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Ladies: USC at Stanford, Pac-12, 8.30 pm (delay)

BOWLING

PBA Tournament of Champions, Fox, 3 p.m.

FIGURE SKATES

Four Continents Championships, NBC, 2:00 PM (NBCSN, 9:00 PM)

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

XFL: Vipers at Guardians, Fox, afternoon

XFL: BattleHawks at Renegades, ESPN, 3:00 PM

GOLF

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, GOLF, 11 am (CBS, 1 pm)

GYMNASTICS

Arizona at UCLA, Pac-12, 11.30 a.m. (delay)

HOCKEY

Bruins at Red Wings, NBC, 10.30 a.m.

AHL: Bears at Phantoms, NHLN, 1:00 PM

Avalanche in Wild, NBCSN, 5:30 pm

HORSE RACING

San Vicente Stakes, ALT, 4:30 PM

MOTOR SPORTS

Qualification Daytona 500, Fox, 10 a.m.

Busch Clash at Daytona, FS1, 1:00 PM

NHRA Winternationals, FS1, 3:00 PM

RUGBY

France vs. Italy, NBCSN, 2:30 PM

MLR: Seawolves at Legion, CBSSN, 3:00 PM

TO SKI

FIS Freestyle World Cup, NBC, 13:00 (tape)

FIS Alpine World Cup, NBCSN, 11 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Napoli vs. Lecce, ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Sheffield vs. Bournemouth, NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Cologne, FS1, 7:30 a.m.

Manchester City against West Ham, NBCSN, 9:30 AM

Women’s Olympic qualification: US versus Canada, FS2, 4:00 PM

SOFTBALL

Utah vs. Kansas, Pac-12, 9 am

Arizona vs. Tennessee, Pac-12, 5 p.m.

Utah vs. Seattle, Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Ladies: Utah in Washington St., AM-700, 1 p.m.

Jazz at Rockets, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 5:00 PM

Monday, February 10, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Colgate at Boston U., CBSSN, 5:00 PM

Florida St. at Duke, ESPN, 5:00 PM

Ladies: UConn in South Carolina, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

Kings at Bucks, NBA TV, 6:00 PM

Jazz at Mavericks, AT&T SportsNet, 6.30 p.m.

Baylor in Texas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

South in Jackson St., ESPNU, 7 p.m.

TCU on Texas Tech, ESPN2, 7:00 PM

Suns at Lakers, NBA TV, 8:30 PM

GYMNASTICS

Washington in Stanford, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

NHL

Lightning at Blue Jackets, NBCSN, 5:30 PM

RADIO

NBA

Jazz at Mavericks, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 6:30 PM

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Clippers at 76ers, TNT, 5:00 PM

Kentucky on Vanderbilt, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Mississippi St. in Mississippi, ESPNU, 5:00 PM

North Carolina St. in Syracuse, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

Rhode Island in Dayton, CBSSN, 5:30 PM

Air Force at Boise St., AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Michigan St. in Illinois, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame in Virginia, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. in Kansas St., ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Celtics at Rockets, TNT, 7:30 PM

Utah St. in Colorado St., CBSSN, 7:30 PM

New Mexico on San Diego St., ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NHL

Flyers on Islanders, NBCSN, 5:00 PM

Senators at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Creighton at Seton Hall, FS1, 4:30 PM

Xavier at Butler, CBSSN, 4:30 PM

Alabama in Auburn, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

George Mason at VCU, ESPNU, 5:00 PM

UConn at SMU, ESPNEWS, 5:00 PM

Bucks at Pacers, ESPN, 5:30 PM

Marquette at Villanova, FS1, 6:30 pm

Providence at St. John’s, CBSSN, 6.30 p.m.

Heat at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Houston in South Florida, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. in Oklahoma, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Lakers at Nuggets, ESPN, 8:00 PM

GOLF

Asia-Pacific amateur for women, GOLF, 2 AM

Australian Open Ladies, GOLF, 7 p.m.

NHL

Canadiens in Bruins, NBCSN, 5:30 PM

Flames at Kings, NBCSN, 8:00 PM

RADIO

NBA

Heat at Jazz, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 7:00 PM

Lakers at Nuggets, AM-700, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 13, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Bryant at Sacred Heart, CBSSN, 3:00 PM

Charleston at Hofstra, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN, 5:00 PM

Wichita St. at UCF, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

Winthrop on Gardner-Webb, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Ladies: Syracuse on North Carolina, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Clippers at Celtics, TNT, 6:00 PM

Colorado in Oregon, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Marshall at UTSA, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

San Francisco on Santa Clara, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Utah in Oregon St., Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Washington on USC, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Ladies: Saint Mary’s in BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

Arizona in Cal, FS1, 8:30 PM

Arizona St. in Stanford, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

BYU at LMU, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

San Diego on Pepperdine, AT&T SportsNet, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

GOLF

Asia-Pacific amateur for women, GOLF, 2 AM

Genesis Invitational, GOLF, 10 a.m., 4 p.m.

Australian Open Ladies, GOLF, 7 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

Duel at Daytona, FS1, 5:00 PM

NHL

Flyers at Panthers, NBCSN, 5:00 PM

Capital cities in Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Kansas vs. Missouri, ESPNU, 11 am

Washington vs. Alabama, ESPN2, 2:00 PM

WINTER SPORT

Biathlon World Championships, NBCSN, 11 am

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Utah Valley on UTRGV, AM-960, 6:00 PM

Utah in Oregon St., AM-700, 7 p.m.

Weber St. in Montana, AM-1430, 7 p.m.

BYU on LMU, AM-1160 / FM-102.7, 9 p.m.

Friday, February 14, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, MLBN, 5:00 PM

BASKETBALL

Hall of Fame announcement, NBA TV, 3:00 PM

Buffalo on Toledo, CBSSN, 4:30 PM

All-Star Celebrity Game, ESPN, 5:00 PM

Akron in Central Michigan, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Davidson on St. Bonaventure, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

Yale at Princeton, ESPNEWS, 5:00 PM

Rider in Siena, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Rising Stars Challenge, TNT, 7 p.m.

UIC on Wright St., ESPN2, 7:00 PM

Ladies: Stanford in Utah, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Ladies: Oregon at UCLA, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

GOLF

Asia-Pacific amateur for women, GOLF, 2 AM

Chubb Classic, GOLF, 10 am

Genesis Invitational, GOLF, afternoon

Australian Open Ladies, GOLF, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

Minnesota at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Denver in North Dakota, CBSSN, 6.30 p.m.

MOTOR SPORTS

NextEra Energy 250, FS1, 5:30 PM (Eligible, FS1, 1:00 PM)

FOOTBALL

Wolves vs. Leicester, NBCSN, 1:00 PM

SOFTBALL

South Carolina against Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 8 o’clock in the morning.

Washington vs. Florida St., ESPNU, 11 am

UCLA against Alabama, ESPNU, 2:00 PM

TRACK

American indoor championships, NBCSN, 7.30 p.m.

WINTER SPORT

IBSF World Cup, NBCSN, 4 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

BYU vs. Gonzaga, AM-960 / FM-107.9, 5:00 PM

BASKETBALL

Ladies: Stanford in Utah, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 15, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Southern vs Alcorn St., MLBN, afternoon

Grambling St. in New Orleans, MLBN, 4:00 PM

BASKETBALL

Oklahoma in Kansas, ESPN, 10 am

Purdue in Ohio St., Fox, 10 a.m.

Saint Joseph’s on Rhode Island, CBSSN, 10 am

Syracuse on Florida St., ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Tulsa in South Florida, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Dayton at UMass, NBCSN, 10.30 a.m.

Texas Tech on Oklahoma St., CBS, 11 am

Bradley in Southern Illinois, CBSSN, afternoon

Mississippi in Kentucky, ESPN, afternoon

Old rule in North Texas, ESPNU, afternoon

Texas in Iowa St., ESPN2, afternoon

Wake Forest in Miami, AT&T SportsNet, in the afternoon

Georgetown, Butler, Fox, 12.30 p.m.

La Salle in Saint Louis, NBCSN, 12.30 pm

Colorado St. in Wyoming, AT&T SportsNet, 2:00 PM

VCU at Richmond, CBSSN, 2:00 PM

Ladies: Pacific on BYU, BYUtv, 2:00 PM

George Washington at George Mason, NBCSN, 2.30 p.m.

Auburn in Missouri, ESPN2, 4:00 PM

Houston at SMU, ESPNU, 4:00 PM

Maryland on Michigan St., ESPN, 4:00 PM

UNLV in New Mexico, CBSSN, 4:00 PM

Utah Valley, New Mexico St., ALT, 4 p.m.

LMU on Santa Clara, AT&T SportsNet, 5 pm (delay)

DePaul at Creighton, FS1, 5:30 pm

All-Star Saturday evening, TNT, 6:00 PM

Northern Iowa at Loyola Chicago, ESPN2, 6:00 PM

Seton Hall in Providence, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Virginia in North Carolina, ESPN, 6:00 PM

Washington St. at USC, Pac-12, 6:00 PM

BYU on San Diego, CBSSN, 8:00 PM

Colorado in Oregon St., FS1, 8:00 PM

Teams TBA, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Utah St. in Fresno St., ESPNU, 8:00 PM

Arizona in Stanford, Pac-12, 8:30 pm

UC Irvine on Hawaii, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

BOWLING

PBA Players Championship, FS1, 3:30 PM

BOXING

PBC: Plant vs. Feigenbutz, Fox, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

XFL: Guardians at Defenders, ABC, in the afternoon

XFL: Vipers at Dragons, Fox, 3:00 PM

GOLF

Asia-Pacific amateur for women, GOLF, 2 AM

Genesis Invitational, GOLF, 11 am (CBS, 1 pm)

Chubb Classic, GOLF, 1:00 PM

Australian Open Ladies, GOLF, 7 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Oregon St. in Utah, Pac-12, 1 p.m.

UCLA on Arizona St., Pac-12, 3 p.m.

Boise St. at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

LACROSSE

Duke in Denver, ALT, afternoon

NLL: Seals in Mammoth, ALT, 7:30 PM

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Racing Experience 300, FS1, 12:30 PM (Qualifying, FS1, 9:30 AM)

Monster Energy Supercross, NBCSN, 5:00 PM

NHL

Red Wings at Bruins, NHLN, 11 am

Flyers on Lightning, NHLN, 14:00 hrs

Kings at Avalanche, NBC, 6:00 PM

RUGBY

Edinburgh vs. Scarlets, ESPNEWS, 8 hours.

FOOTBALL

Southampton vs. Burnley, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Norwich vs. Liverpool, NBC, 10.30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

UCLA vs. Georgia, ESPNU, 2:00 PM

Washington vs. South Carolina, ESPNU, 6:00 PM

WINTER SPORT

FIS Alpine World Cup, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Sledding World Championships, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

IBSF World Cup, NBCSN, 10 pm

Biathlon World Championships, NBCSN, 11 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

BYU vs. New Mexico, AM-960 / FM-107.9, 10 a.m., 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Purdue on Ohio St., AM-700, 10 a.m.

Utah Valley, New Mexico St., AM-960, 4 p.m.

All-Star Saturday evening, AM-700, 6:00 PM

Weber St. on Montana St., AM-1430, 6:00 PM

BYU on San Diego, AM-1160 / FM-102.7, 8:00 PM

GYMNASTICS