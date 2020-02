Sports in the air: these are the games on TV and radio for the week of 2-8 February – Deseret News

Monday, February 3, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Lafayette at Bucknell, CBSSN, 5:00 PM

Norfolk St. at N.C. Central, ESPNU, 5:00 PM

North Carolina, Florida St., ESPN, 5:00 PM

Ladies: Oregon at UConn, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

76ers on Heat, NBA TV, 5:30 pm

Baylor in Kansas St., ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Texas in Kansas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Spurs at Clippers, NBA TV, 8:30 PM

HOCKEY

Harvard vs. Northeastern, NHLN, 3:00 PM

Flyers at Red Wings, NBCSN, 5:30 pm

Ladies: US versus Canada, NHLN, 8:30 PM

FOOTBALL

Ladies: US versus Costa Rica, FS1, 6.30 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Texas in Kansas, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Duke at Boston College, ESPN, 5:00 PM

Ohio St. in Michigan, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

Rutgers on Maryland, FS1, 5:00 PM

Tennessee in Alabama, ESPNU, 5:00 PM

UMass on Rhode Island, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Goat at Pelicans, TNT, 5:30 pm

Colorado St. in Fresno St., CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. in Kentucky, ESPN, 7:00 PM

Oklahoma on Texas Tech, ESPN2, 7:00 PM

Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 7:00 PM

Boise St. in Wyoming, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

Spurs at Lakers, TNT, 8 p.m.

Nevada Air Force, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

Champions Hockey League: Mountfield HK vs. Indians, NHLN, 10.30 a.m.

Avalanche on Sabers, ALT, 17:00 hrs

Blackhawks at Wild, NBCSN, 6:00 PM

RADIO

NBA

Bucks with Pelicans, AM-700, 18:00 (JIP)

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Loyola Chicago on Indiana St., CBSSN, 4:00 PM

Villanova at Butler, FS1, 4:30 PM

Clemson at Virginia, AT&T SportsNet, 5:00 PM

Georgia, Florida, ESPNU, 5:00 PM

Iowa St. in West Virginia, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

Warriors at Nets, ESPN, 5:30 PM

Temple in Memphis, CBSSN, 6:00 PM

Seton Hall in Georgetown, FS1, 6:30 PM

Wake Forest at Louisville, ESPN2, 7:00 PM

Nuggets on Jazz, AT&T SportsNet / ESPN, 8 p.m.

UNLV on Utah St., CBSSN, 8:00 PM

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

National Signing Day, ESPNU, 1:00 PM

Pac-12 Signing Day Special, Pac-12, 4:00 PM (Utah, Pac-12, 9:15 PM)

GOLF

ISPS Handa Vic Open, GOLF, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

Bruins at Blackhawks, NBCSN, 6:00 PM

Ladies: US versus Canada, NHLN, 8:00 PM

RADIO

ECHL

Grizzlies at Thunder, AM-1370, 6:00 PM

NBA

Nuggets on Jazz, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 6, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Christ The King (N.Y.) versus Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), ESPNU, 3:30 PM

Campbell on Winthrop, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

Towson on Delaware, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

76ers on Bucks, TNT, 6:00 PM

Cal in Colorado, Pac-12, 6:00 pm

Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Tulane in Houston, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

USC on Arizona, ESPN2, 7:00 PM

BYU on Portland, KJZZ / CITY, 8:00 PM

Stanford in Utah, Pac-12, 8 p.m.

Rockets at Lakers, TNT, 8:30 PM

LMU at Gonzaga, CBSSN, 9:00 PM

Saint Mary’s in San Diego, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

UCLA on Arizona St., ESPN2, 9 p.m.

BOXING

Sandoval vs. Tabugon, AT&T SportsNet, 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATES

Four Continental Championships, NBCSN, 14:00 hrs

GOLF

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, GOLF, 1:00 PM

ISPS Handa Vic Open, GOLF, 9 p.m.

NHL

Red Wings at Sabers, NBCSN, 5:00 PM

Avalanche at Senators, ALT, 5:30 PM

Sharks in Oilers, NBCSN, 7:30 PM

TO SKI

FIS World Championships Freestyle, NBCSN, 10.30 am

VOLLEY-BALL

UCLA on BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

North Colorado on SUU, AM-590, 7:00 PM

Sacramento St. on Weber St., AM-1430, 7 p.m.

BYU at Portland, AM-1160 / FM-102.7, 8:00 PM

Stanford in Utah, AM-700, 8:00 PM

Friday, February 7, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Harvard at Yale, ESPNU, 3:00 PM

Davidson on VCU, ESPN2, 5:00 PM

Kent St. in Northern Illinois, CBSSN, 5:00 PM

Niagara in Manhattan, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Maryland on Illinois, FS1, 6:00 PM

Raptors at Pacers, ESPN, 6:00 PM

Central Michigan in Buffalo, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

South Alabama on Troy, ESPN2, 7:00 PM

Ladies: Arizona in Oregon, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Ladies: Colorado in Washington St., Pac-12 Mountain, 8:00 PM

Trail Blazers on Jazz, AT&T SportsNet / ESPN, 8:30 PM

Ladies: Teams TBA, Pac-12, 9 p.m.

Ladies: UCLA at Stanford, Pac-12, 11.30 am (delay)

FIGURE SKATES

Four Continental Championships, NBCSN, 17:30, 21:00

GOLF

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, GOLF, 1:00 PM

ISPS Handa Vic Open, GOLF, 7:30 PM

GYMNASTICS

Sacramento St. in BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

Wild at Stars, NHLN, 6:30 PM

St. Cloud St. at Colorado College, CBSSN, 7.30 p.m.

TO SKI

FIS World Championships Freestyle, NBCSN, 7:30 PM

FOOTBALL

Women’s Olympic qualification, FS1, 8 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Utah versus Northwest, Pac-12, 10 a.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas, Pac-12, 12.30 p.m.

Portland St. in Arizona St., Pac-12, 3:30 PM

TENNIS

Nadal vs. Federer, ESPN2, 10.30 a.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Ladies: Utah, Washington, AM-700, 8 p.m.

Trail Blazers on Jazz, AM-1280 / FM-97.5 / AM-1600, 8:30 PM

ECHL

Grizzlies at Steelheads, AM-1370, 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 8, 2020

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Boston College at Virginia Tech, AT&T SportsNet, 10 a.m.

Michigan St. in Michigan, Fox, 10 a.m.

Rhode Island in George Washington, CBSSN, 10 a.m.

SMU at Temple, ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Teams TBA, ESPN, 10 am

Teams TBA, ESPN2, 10 am

Kentucky, Tennessee, CBS, 11 a.m.

Georgia Tech on Pitt, AT&T SportsNet, afternoon

Saint Louis in Dayton, CBSSN, afternoon

Teams TBA, ESPN, afternoon

Teams TBA, ESPN2, afternoon

West Virginia in Oklahoma, ESPNU, afternoon

Seton Hall in Villanova, Fox, 12.30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure in Duquesne, NBCSN, 1:00 PM

DePaul at Georgetown, AT&T SportsNet, 14:00 hrs (delay)

South Florida in Memphis, CBSSN, 2:00 PM

Texas Tech on Texas, ESPN2, 2:00 PM

Virginia in Louisville, ESPN, 2:00 PM

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, NBCSN, 3:00 PM

Duke in North Carolina, ESPN, 4:00 PM

ECU in Tulane, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. in Baylor, ESPN2, 4:00 PM

St. John’s in Creighton, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Stanford in Colorado, Pac-12, 4 p.m.

San Jose St. in Nevada, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Cal in Utah, Pac-12, 6:00 pm

Fresno St. at UNLV, ESPNU, 6:00 PM

Kansas St. in Iowa St., ESPN2, 6:00 PM

Providence on Xavier, FS1, 6:00 PM

San Diego St. at Air Force, CBSSN, 6:00 PM

Lakers at Warriors, ABC, 6.30 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, BYUtv, 7:30 PM

Boise St. in Utah St., CBSSN, 8:00 PM

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s, ESPN, 8:00 PM

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, ESPNU, 8:00 PM

UCLA on Arizona, ESPN2, 8:00 PM

USC on Arizona St., FS1, 8:00 PM

Oregon on Oregon St., Pac-12, 8:30 pm

EXTREME SPORTS

UFC 247 prelims, ESPN, 6 p.m.

FIGURE SKATES

Four Continental Championships, NBCSN, 5:00 PM

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

XFL: Wildcats at Roughnecks, Fox, 3:00 PM

GOLF

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, GOLF, 11 am (CBS, 1 pm)

ISPS Handa Vic Open, GOLF, 6.30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Utah in Cal, Pac-12, 1:30 pm

HOCKEY

Senators at Jets, NHLN, in the afternoon

Avalanche at Blue Jackets, ALT, 5 p.m.

Maple Leafs at Canadiens, NHLN, 5:00 PM

Ladies: US versus Canada, NHLN, 8:00 PM

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Supercross, NBCSN, 8:00 PM

RUGBY

Ireland vs. Wales, NBCSN, 8 am

Scotland vs. England, NBCSN, 10 a.m.

TO SKI

FIS World Championships Freestyle, NBC, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.

Wolfsburg vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Watford, NBC, 10.30 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Arizona against Portland St., Pac-12, 9 am

Arizona vs. Western Michigan, Pac-12, 11.30 a.m.

TRACK

Millrose Games, NBC, 14:00 hrs

VOLLEY-BALL

Pepperdine at BYU, BYUtv, 5:00 PM

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Portland St. at SUU, AM-590, 2:00 PM

Seattle in Utah Valley, AM-960, 2:00 PM

Virginia in Louisville, AM-700, 14:00

Cal in Utah, AM-700, 6:00 PM

NAU on Weber St., AM-1430, 7 p.m.

San Francisco on BYU, AM-1160 / FM-102.7, 7:30 PM

ECHL