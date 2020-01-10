Sports, clubs canceled at the primary schools of Thames Valley

Loading...

Sports and clubs are canceled at primary schools in the school board of Thames Valley District, while teachers step up their jobs.

The board announced on Friday that “all extracurricular activities”, including clubs, sports teams and excursions, will be canceled on Monday “until further notice.”

The Federation of Elementary Teachers in Ontario said teachers would not participate in school meetings, excursions, and after-school activities on Thursday in the next phase of the union’s work-to-rule campaign from Monday. The union also plans to launch strikes on January 20.

President Sam Hammond said his members are calling for more support for students with special needs, tackling violence at school and maintaining kindergarten throughout the day.

“In six months of contract negotiations, the Ford Minister of Education has not given his negotiators a mandate to discuss anything other than cuts in education, including a $ 150 million cut for public primary education,” he said in a statement.

Teachers with the Catholic School Board of the London District are starting a work-to-rule campaign on Monday. Teachers will not post comments on report cards, administer standardized tests (EQAO) and participate in staff meetings and meetings related to the Ministry of Education.

The board announced on Friday that class 9 students will not write the standardized math test before the first semester ends in two weeks due to teachers’ task action.

Extracurricular sports and clubs at London District Catholic schools will continue.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation announced Friday that teachers on more than a dozen boards will strike on Wednesday. London boards are not included.

Union President Harvey Bischof said he would cancel the job campaign if the government took the class size off the table.

“It’s time for the Ford government to come up with meaningful answers to our proposals, so that we can work on a deal that protects the quality of education in Ontario,” Bischof said in a statement.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said that the main bottleneck in negotiations with high school teachers is compensation, with the union demanding a pay raise of around two percent and the government offering one percent.

“These union leaders will strongly advocate for the interests of their members – from higher wages to increased rights – but they should not oppose the academic ambitions of our students,” he said Friday.

“Students must be in class. It is most worrying that trade union leaders disagree and continue to hamper learning for the next generation. “

The teachers’ unions present a united front against the government, angry because before this round of talks they even started the Tories announced class size increases, mandatory e-learning courses and legal ceilings for salary increases.

The four major unions have joined forces to run a full page advertisement in 16 newspapers in the province on Saturday, and said Premier Doug Ford’s proposed educational changes “have a very negative impact on world-class education in Ontario.”

Teachers were shocked when the Tories announced in March that the average high school classes would jump from 22 to 28 and that four e-learning courses would be compulsory for graduation. The province has since reduced those increases to an average class size of 25 and two e-learning courses, but the trade unions say that this is not good enough.

– with files from The Canadian Press

