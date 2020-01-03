Sports accused of tokenism are only trying to do the right thing – but should they?

Loading...

There is a developing story behind the black armbands at sporting events. In these decades of shorter lives, when mortality from natural or man-made disasters affected every family, the black cuff was a rarity. Cricket finally allowed him to commemorate the deaths of people and, on occasion, a public memory such as the day of the armistice.

The black armband was used sparingly until the 1990s, when it expanded to cover the deaths of close relatives of participants, administrators and veterans. Still later, he was brought in to recognize wider events: this month, the White Island volcano disaster and the Australian bushfires.

Sport, especially professional sport, is a luxury. Many view it as a monstrosity of self-indulgence.

Sport only tries to do the right thing. They are not responsible for the way their messages are interpreted, but they control what they convey. There is nothing more than a fight for basic decency behind this week's gestures. We live in a world of rampant over-reflection, and somewhere, no doubt, cricket will be accused of signaling virtue or tokenism. But certain moments call for an under-reflection. Cricket just does its best and the message adopted in Sydney has become something of an industry standard; therefore, failing to recognize what is happening in the country would merit criticism justified by cricket for its insensitivity.

At the same time, the game enters a delicate territory. Replicating the astounding vividness of the Prime Minister's message before the Brisbane test match – entertaining cricket to make the faces of bushfire victims smile – is a hidden danger.

On the other hand, there is a seriousness, by measuring words and feelings on the scale of life and death, that sportsmen simply do not measure up. Nor should they be asked to find the appropriate language. It is simply impossible to make a proportionate response when all that a sport can do, such as the cancellation of games for mourning reasons, will always be puny.

There are no rules regarding mourning or tributes on the sports field. Trial cricket was suspended after the death of Phillip Hughes, but only briefly. What was or is the right proportion? How long before potentially lethal bumpers can be launched again?

And then there are the delights around fundraising. Some would argue that the only action the world of cricket can take that goes beyond a simple gesture is to raise funds to help those affected by the bush fires. But the fundraising side of the Sydney test match has already been fully covered by the McGrath Foundation – another move from the luckiest to the less fortunate – and it was decided that these sons would not be crossed. Is it right? Who knows? They are trying to create these protocols and notions of fairness as they go, and they cannot be blamed for not doing it for everyone's perfection.

RFS volunteer deputy captain John Corry of the Ku-ring-gay brigade watches the applause a minute before the New Years test.

The mess of funeral tributes only grows when we fall back into the grip of excessive thinking. Mortal unhappiness is a constant fact of life in the world. Do victims of Australian bush fires and volcanoes deserve more charitable work than those who are not fortunate enough to suffer from famine, floods, war and persecution every day of the year?

For each quantum of recognition given to a victim, someone else is ignored. When groups of people are asked to take a break and reflect on the lives lost nearby, is their capacity for compassion increased or reduced? Do they start to think about how much injustice exists for their fellow human beings, or only for their close neighbors? Does a specific tribute draw a specific border?

Cricket, like any sport, is an inessential hobby played by and for the wealthy. Canceling yourself is a bigger gesture, but always only a gesture. The question that we must all ask ourselves is, once this gesture has passed and the clarity of the moment has become dull, what residue has it left?

Loading

These are questions with few frustrating answers. It is the most difficult terrain for sport (and, in case it is not obvious, sports writing) in which to venture. The ethics around gestures of compassion are far from simple. The gestures and symbols are partly empty. What substance is in them?

Many of us look inside and find ourselves missing. Do the expressions of common sympathy encourage us to give more, or satisfy us that many others are carrying the load? If wearing black armbands has lasting value, it is by asking questions and triggering self-examination in a way that could prompt us to change what we are doing.

Malcolm Knox is a sports columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sport

Loading