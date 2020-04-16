Sport this week on the BBC – lists, key topics to watch

The sports world may be on hold in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but the BBC will continue to do some great sports for all of us to soak in times of uncertainty.

RaadioTimes.com brings you a weekly update that introduces some of the best sports content on the BBC this week.

Check out our highlights for next week …

Last updated: Wednesday, April 16

Saturday, April 18

At 12:00, BBC One – football focus

Dan Walker talks to James Maddison in Leicester City, Josh Denzel catches up with Troy Deeney, more on your goals at home and later on EFL with Les Ferdinand. Plus the classic match that viewers voted for.

14:00, BBC One – FA Cup Rewind: Semi-Final Classic

Both matches are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 8, 1990, when both FA Cup semi-finals were broadcast live on British television for the first time. At Villa Park, Crystal Palace took on Liverpool, the team they had lost to 9-0 at Anfield this season.

Manchester United, still looking for their first trophy under Alex Ferguson, defeated Oldham Athletic of Division 2 on Maine Road, who had already claimed a number of top pilots in the cup this season. Two games, 13 goals and one epic day.

15:00, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Hazel Irvine has lived with the Crucible Classic since 1982, between Steve Davis and Tony Knowles, the first-round champion.

Davis was a favorite in that match game, winning six trophies this season, including the British Championships and Masters. But Bolton’s subdog created the most memorable trouble in Crucible’s history, recording a 10-1 victory that is still talked about today.

19:00, BBC Sport online and BBC Sport YouTube – BBC Sport Quarantine Quiz

Take the BBC Sport Quarantine Quiz this Saturday from 7pm on the BBC Sport website and YouTube channel. Quizmaster Liam Loft will be joined by MOTDx presenter and 1Xtra DJ Reece Parkinson to test your sports knowledge over three rounds. Play along and use your hashtag to send your team names #BBCSPORTQUIZ.

22:20, BBC One – Match of the day Top 10: European imports

Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard – who is the best European in Premier League history? Alan Shearer and Ian Wright join Gary Lineker to discuss how overseas imports changed the game.

At 11pm, BBC One – the match of the day

The matchmakers of the day control the order of the matches by selecting three matches from the archives and revealing some stories behind each game to Gary Lineker.

This week is Ian Wright, who is looking back on the lead in the FA Cup final, winning the title with an excellent escape with Arsenal and humiliation.

Sunday, April 19

13:50, BBC One – FA Cup Rewind: Semi-Final Classic

Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool drove on Maine Road in 1977. The Reds chased the historic third in the league, FA Cup and European Cup this season.

The second game comes 20 years later, the third stage of Chesterfield is in the semifinals for the first time in its history. They faced the Premier League Middlesbrough in Hillsborough, a team that boasted international stars such as Juninho, Emerson and Ravanelli.

15:00, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer – FA Cup Rewind

Watford’s exciting FA Cup semi-final victory against Wolves last season, sending them to their first final after 1984, will be shown in full, giving viewers a chance to see the five-goal classic and Gerard Deulofeu’s stunning substitution.

15:00, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Hazel Irvine takes another track as he survives the 1982 World Finals between Ray Reardon and Alex Higgins. Welshman Reardon was already a six-time title winner, while Higgins tried to win the world crown for the second time ten years after the girl’s victory. When the hurricane took the last three shots to lift the trophy, there were emotional scenes in Crucible that live long in memory.

5pm, BBC Two – Alex Higgins: The People’s Champion

One man transcended viewers in the golden age of snooker – Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins.

This hugely popular documentary reflects the significant rise and fall of the snooker genius, from his first days growing up in Belfast to rising to the top of the sport as a two-time world champion.

