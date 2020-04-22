Sport this week on the BBC – lists, key topics to watch

The sports world may be waiting in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but the BBC will continue to do great sports for all of us to soak in times of uncertainty.

Last updated: Wednesday, April 22

Wednesday, April 22

Starting at 12.00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport will be an online ePremier League tournament

Raheem Sterling and Wilfred Zaha are in the last 16 in today’s opening game

16:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Driving one: Agarn – Leukerbad – 26.6km. There are two rises, the first is much harder than the second. Despite the shortness of the race, the riders reach a total height of 1,192m.

Thursday, April 23

Starting at 12.00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport will be an online ePremier League tournament

16:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Second drive: Frauenfeld – Frauenfeld – 46km. Four laps of 11.5 km around the city, which will host the start of the 2021 Tour de Suisse. Each lap has a couple of short steep slopes, but with only 180m of cumulative climbing, it should be a day of sprinters.

Friday, April 24

Starting at 12.00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport will be an online ePremier League tournament

16:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Third race: Fiesch – Nufenenpass – 33,1km. The drivers see the relatively smooth opening of 20 km as a benign start to the race. But then begins the dreaded Nufenenpass. This is Switzerland’s highest road mileage, and the finish of the summit at 2478 m means that passengers will have to climb more than 1000 m in the last dozen kilometers. If you know your options, there is a fan competition right after the professionals go.

Saturday, April 25

At 12:00, BBC One – football focus

With this week’s show, Dan Walker will play with Wolves captain Conor Coady, James Milner will accept the plan, your goal will be more at home and in addition the classic match that viewers voted for.

13:15, BBC One – Eliud Kipchoge: My sub two-hour marathon

Superstar Eliud Kipchoge tells BBC Sport exclusively how he became the first athlete to run a marathon in less than two hours and what motivates him to go faster. Kipchoge, who has given access to all areas of Kenya’s training camp, looks back at his record-breaking description of how he did it, and we hear from his loved ones revealing exactly what makes him so special. The Olympic and world champion made headlines around the world last October when he entered history books – a feat that has made him a global sports superstar.

13:45, BBC One – Rewinding the World Cup

Guy Mowbray looks back at some of the most exciting games in World Championship history. This week’s episode includes Northern Ireland’s classic encounter with Spain in 1982, Brazil’s exciting five-goal quarter-final collision with Denmark in 1998 and South Korea’s attempt to disrupt Italy in 2002.

14:45, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Hazel Irvine introduces another Crucible Classic, featuring great competitors Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White. Jimmy appeared in his fifth and sixth finals and was still waiting for the trophy to be raised. Hendry, who had played the whole championship with a broken elbow after falling from the bathroom, made an exciting final with a cool clearance after White routinely left black over the decisive frame.

BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport will be online from 3pm – ePremier League semi-finals and finals

16:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Fourth race: Oberlangenegg – Langnau – 36.8 km. The terrifying Schallenberg mountain is the first of two climbing attempts, but the other side of the race is downhill, so wait for a quick finish to Langnau.

16:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Formula E racing home challenge

22:20, BBC One – Match of the Day: Top 10: Bonkers Moments

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer discuss the top 10 of the moment with the ten best players in Premier League history. Darren Bent’s beach goal against Liverpool, Luis Suarez Branislav Ivanovic’s bite and Eric Cantona’s infamous kung fu shot are just a few of the cases to characterize.

At 11pm, BBC One – the match of the day

The matchmakers of the day control the order of the matches by selecting three matches from the archives and revealing some stories behind each game to Gary Lineker. This week features Danny Murphy, who is looking back at the Merseyside Derby – a landing classic – and the day Manchester United went down 3-0 to win the Spurs 5-3.

Sunday, April 26

13:10, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online – Digital Swiss 5

Race way: Camperio – Disentis-Sedrun – 36km. The first 15km is all uphill, over the Lukmanier Pass, which peaks at 1,975m. The next 15km is down on the other side, but the riders have to reserve some energy to reach the finish line in the last sixth kilometer.

14:00, BBC One – 1981 London Marathon: historic first

In March 1981, the very first London Marathon was held, with just over 7,000 races. Today, more than 40,000 take part in it, making this sports calendar one of the biggest and most beloved events. In this special program, we look back on this historic first event, ending an amazing end to the men’s race, which ended in dead heat and was watched against the backdrop of London’s appearance 40 years ago.

15:00, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer – World Cup 2018 rewind

Watch England’s dramatic last 16-series full replay against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. England had not won a major event since 2006 – could Gareth Southgate break that hoodoo in Russia?

15:00, BBC Two – World Snooker: Crucible Classics

The modern Crucible Classic, introduced by Hazel Irvine, is the 2002 semi-final between Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. Ronnie had already attacked the Scots before the match with the Scots attack, but Hendry got his revenge by conquering 17-13 in an exciting match full of quality breaks. It was a pleasantly sweet moment for Hendry as Peter Ebdon finished his search for the eighth world crown in the final.

