Sport Relief unveils line-up and 100-mile famous triathlon

Sport Relief is back for 2020 and has revealed some of the famous faces participating in this year’s charity events, including a debilitating 100-mile triathlon on ice.

The campaign is run every other year to raise money for poor and disadvantaged people in the UK and the rest of the world.

Gary Lineker has organized the live event on BBC One since the first Sport Relief in 2002 and will be accompanied by Paddy McGuinness for the second time in 2020.

Among the sporting personalities that support this year’s campaign are Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, English striker Harry Kane, track and field star Jessica Ennis-Hill and gymnast Max Whitlock.

Ferdinand said: “Over the years I have learned that sport is much more than winning trophies; a lot can be gained by participating. Sport has this great ability to bring people together and tackle really important issues, such as a mental health stigma that I really have a passion for.

“Sport Relief brings all of this together in a way that no other charity does – with a sense of fun and humor, which we all need a little more from. I am proud to be part of this year’s campaign and I look forward to supporting some of the work donations, hopefully paying more attention to topics such as mental health that we really need to keep talking about. “

In the launch video below, they encourage everyone to participate regardless of your sporting skills:

One of the biggest events in this year’s Sport Relief sends eight celebrities to a four-day triathlon competition over a frozen lake in Mongolia.

The world’s first to see them cycling, skating and hiking 100 miles over Lake Khovsgol, which freezes during the winter, to raise awareness of the stigma surrounding mental health problems.

The first celebrity announced for the triathlon is BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, with the remaining seven being held tight for the time being.

Grimshaw said: “Super excited to announce that I’m going 25 miles on ice every day in Mongolia, all in support of Sport Relief. It’s going to be a mental and physical challenge, but I can’t wait to get started to go! “

The triathlon takes place at the end of February and becomes the subject of a one-hour documentary broadcast in the run-up to Sport Relief.

Nick Grimshaw: Sport Relief – On Thin Ice Challenge

Meanwhile, schools across the country can participate in a nationwide competition to find the most imaginative and inclusive fundraising techniques, with the chance to win a visit from Olympic gold medalist Max Whitlock.

Information about participation can be found on the Sport Relief website, with the deadline 28 February 2020.

There are also Sport Relief specials for Catchpoint, Football Stars in Bad Cars and Blue Peter, as well as an episode of Bargain Hunt in which BBC Sport presenters Manish Bhasin and John Watson compete against former Olympians Iwan Thomas and Tessa Sanderson.

Sport Relief 2020 will be broadcast on BBC One on Friday, March 13